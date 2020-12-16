Wednesday, dec. 2
Theft:
At 9:56 a.m., a jump starter was taken from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was found. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:02 p.m., the theft of a hearing aid from a residence on Eighth Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
Theft:
At 7:45 a.m., a debit card, $1,000 in cash and documents were taken from a residence on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 9:41 a.m., a fraud complaint was received by an individual on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:05 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 3:16 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. A suspect was advised to stay away from the complainant.
Theft:
At 4:46 p.m., a theft of $41.79 worth of merchandise from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. A male was issued citations for shoplifting and trespassing.
Fraud:
At 9:57 a.m., a fraud case at a business on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
Hit and run:
At 3:05 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Drug complaint:
At 3:12 p.m., a drug complaint was reported in the parking lot of a business on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There are suspects as the case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Theft:
At 12:38 p.m., the theft of spices and extracts from a business on Pokegama Avenue South was reported. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
Domestic:
At 9:20 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 4:22 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 11:57 p.m., an individual on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
Threats:
At 7:11 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:14 a.m., an accident without injuries involving a School District 318 school bus on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported.
Scam:
At 10:20 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:39 p.m., a vehicle was damaged by a cart in a parking lot at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 6:01 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:13 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
