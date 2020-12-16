Wednesday, dec. 2

Theft:

At 9:56 a.m., a jump starter was taken from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was found. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 1:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 3:02 p.m., the theft of a hearing aid from a residence on Eighth Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Theft:

At 7:45 a.m., a debit card, $1,000 in cash and documents were taken from a residence on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 9:41 a.m., a fraud complaint was received by an individual on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 2:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:05 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 3:16 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. A suspect was advised to stay away from the complainant.

Theft:

At 4:46 p.m., a theft of $41.79 worth of merchandise from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. A male was issued citations for shoplifting and trespassing.

Fraud:

At 9:57 a.m., a fraud case at a business on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Hit and run:

At 3:05 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.

Drug complaint:

At 3:12 p.m., a drug complaint was reported in the parking lot of a business on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There are suspects as the case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Theft:

At 12:38 p.m., the theft of spices and extracts from a business on Pokegama Avenue South was reported. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Domestic:

At 9:20 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 4:22 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Scam:

At 11:57 p.m., an individual on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

Threats:

At 7:11 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 8:14 a.m., an accident without injuries involving a School District 318 school bus on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported.

Scam:

At 10:20 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 12:39 p.m., a vehicle was damaged by a cart in a parking lot at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Domestic:

At 6:01 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.

Harassment:

At 9:13 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments