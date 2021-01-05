FRIDAY, DEC. 25

Domestic:

At 8:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 11:40 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

Runaway:

At 10:03 a.m., a male juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned to the facility.

Theft:

At 9:27 p.m., three packages valued at $157.05 were taken from the lobby of a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Film showed a female suspect wearing a mask. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, DEC. 28

Accident:

At 10:08 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:24 a.m., medication was taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 10:44 a.m.., an individual on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 11:04 a.m., a mailbox on Timberline Drive in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Fraud:

At 1:31 p.m., a case of fraud was reported from an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:03 p.m., two individuals were reported to be shoplifting at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The thieves were located with one being cited for misdemeanor theft and the other for driving after revocation.

Accident:

At 7:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 9:45 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

