FRIDAY, JAN. 15
Accident:
At 7:46 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Great Sunset Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 12:50 p.m.,an individual on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on 46 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
Accident:
At 5:38 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 12:27 p.m., an individual on Highway 6 in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 12:44 p.m., a 2002 Ford Windstar was stolen from a site on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Also missing is $150 in cash and a bottle of medication. There is a suspect.
Vehicle theft:
At 1:26 p.m., a 217 Honda Fit was reported taken from a residence on First Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 4:42 p.m., an individual on 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 5:19 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6:49 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
Disturbance:
At 1:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Street NE in Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:27 a.m., an accident was reported at the intersection of County Road 440 and Susanna Lane in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 169 near Snowball Lake in Pengilly. One individual was killed in the crash while another driver was transported to a unspecified medical facility with non-life threatening injuries. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:55 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:14 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The suspect returned to pay.
Theft:
At 3:50 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was apprehended with $78.94 worth of items in possession.
Harassment:
At 9:35 a.m., an individual on South Hummingbird Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:30 p.m., a check valued at $600 was reported taken from a mailbox on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 5:31 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:29 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Cooked Lake Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
Accident:
At 7:55 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:58 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Dahlberg Trail in Togo. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 10:44 a.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Domestic assault:
At 2:42 p.m., a report of a domestic assault where an individual was allegedly stabbed three times on Highway 2 in Cohasset. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Theft:
At 4:41 p.m., the theft of a cartload of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. One individual was arrested for a driving violation while another suspect was arrested for the theft on 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 7:02 p.m., a runaway was reported at a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The suspect was later returned to the facility.
Theft:
At 10 p.m., the theft of prescription medications was reported at a residence on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:43 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Domestic:
At 10:02 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Violation:
At 10:50 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Crooked Lake Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 12:18 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. There is a suspect.
Sexual incident:
At 2:59 p.m., a mandated report concerning a sexual incident was reported on North Tillys Road in Talmoon. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:54 p.m. ,a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids was reported.
Harassment:
At 6:04 p.m., an individual on Grouse Creed Road in rural Deer River reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
