MONDAY, APRIL 4

Theft:

At 7:45 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 9:59 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. In the incident, a drug-related arrest was made.

Theft:

At 12:44 p.m., medications were reported taken from a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Accident:

At 1:31 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 5:49 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 6:31 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 8:45 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Assault:

At 8:44 a.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 11:57 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. One individual was placed under arrest for an active warrant.

Threats:

At 12:13 p.m., an individual on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Drug complaints:

At 12:59 p.m., drug complaints were received from Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 2:40 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 2:42 p.m., an individual on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 4:19 p.m., an individual on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 5:02 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Trespass:

At 6:07 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 6:07 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from a site on Third Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Trespass:

At 7:48 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Accident:

At 12:11 a.m., a one-vehicle accident where a sign was damaged was reported on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Damage to property:

At 8:50 a.m., a report of a yard being damaged by a vehicle was reported on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Vulnerable adult:

At 9:24 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult on Lakeview Street in Pengilly was received. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 9:44 a.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.

Assault:

At 10:29 a.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.

Accident:

At 11:40 a.m., a police patrol vehicle was damaged when it was driven into a windrow/snowbank on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate to the vehicle is $1,433.88.

Theft:

At 2:29 p.m., a china hutch was reported taken from a residence on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 3:37 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:09 p.m., a total of $40 was taken via the Internet from an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:50 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on County Road 62 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 6:21 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Ellen Street in Marble. No more information was available.

Rec vehicle complaint:

At 7:12 p.m., a complaint concerning a recreational vehicle was received from near the intersection of County Road 149 and Menefee Road in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.

THURSDAY  APRIL 7

Theft:

At 2:39 p.m., the theft of $300 cash and jewelry was reported from a residence on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 6:49 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 9:09 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South. No value was given.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Accident:

At 1:31 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 6:16 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Clearwater Road and Hanson Lake Road in the county. It is unknown if there were injuries.

Accident:

At 7:51 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Lost person:

At 8:23 a.m., a report of a person who suffers from dementia walked away from a residence on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and transported for medical evaluation.

Violation:

At 11:41 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.

Structure fire:

At 1:21 p.m., a trailer house on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported to be on fire. The fire was extinguished when help arrived. It was found that the fire started when a cigarette was thrown in trash.

Ordinance:

At 2:07 p.m., a report of an individual on Seventh Street NW conducting too many garage sales which is against a city ordinance was received. An individual was advised of the situation.

Fraud:

At 2:11 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 2:20 p.m., an individual on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 3:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Accident:

At 9:34 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 46 and Williams Narrows Road in rural Deer River. It is unknown if there were injuries.

Hit and run:

At 11:45 a.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 6:02 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Airport Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 9:59 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two suspects were located. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Violation:

At 6:19 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 7:45 p.m., a runaway was reported on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Walkway:

At 6:38 a.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.

Burglary:

At 9:08 a.m., a burglary of a business on Pokegama Avenue South was reported. An unlisted amount of cash was taken. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 10:52 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 1:25 p.m., two license plates were taken off a vehicle parked on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Explosives/weapons:

At 2:02 p.m., a complaint concerning explosives/weapons was received from Highway 2 East in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Explosives/weapons:

At 2:04 p.m., a complaint concerning explosives/weapons was received from Highway 2 East in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 2:22 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 2:46 p.m., an individual on South Pughole Lake Road reported receiving threats.

Explosives/weapons:

Property damage:

At 3:05 p.m., property damage was reported on Splithand Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 4:03 p.m., a burglary of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported. About $600 in cash was reported taken. 

Vehicle theft:

At 6:29 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported at a site on County Road 8 in rural Bovey.

Harassment:

At 6:53 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 7:18 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie.

