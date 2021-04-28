THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Fraud: At 8:30 a.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:23 a.m., medication was reported stolen from a business on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Grass fire:
At 1:42 p.m., a grass fire was reported near First Street NE in Grand Rapids. The officer was able to stomp out the fire.
ATV complaint:
At 2:20 p.m., a complaint of an all-terrain vehicle being driven on Eighth Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The complaint reported that the ATV driver was speeding and not stopping at stop signs. The ATV was not located.
Fraud:
At 5:16 p.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8:08 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sixth Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 8:08 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Domestic:
At 7:17 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 1:52 p.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:05 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Walkaway:
At 2:59 p.m., a walkaway from a facility on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 3:13 p.m., a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids received damage when a child opened a door of another vehicle and struck the vehicle. There is a suspect and no damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 5:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Harassment:
At 11:47 a.m., an individual on Second Street NE in Cohasset reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 12:39 p.m., a resident on 11th Avenue NE reported the theft of a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:11 p.m., a radio was reported taken from a vehicle parked on Shadywood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Scam:
At 3:14 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:09 p.m., a bicycle was reported taken from a site on Alice Avenue in Marble. No value was given.
Runway:
At 9:19 p.m., a runaway was reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was found and transported to a facility for a mental health evaluation.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
Structure fire:
At 8:19 a.m., a report of a chimney fire was reported on South Shoal Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 10 a.m., an individual on Buckmaster Road in Calumet reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 11:03 a.m., a juvenile runaway from a facility on Eighth Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported. The juvenile was located and returned to the facility.
Threats:
At 11:13 a.m., an individual on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Runaways:
At 9:59 p.m., runaways were reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:16 p.m., a domestic situation involving a weapon was reported on Silverwood Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
Runaway:
At 1:10 a.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Highway 169 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 9:55 a.m., a report of blight at a residence on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. An attempt was made to contact the owner and the property will be monitored.
Camper fire:
At 11:03 a.m., a report of a camper on fire at a site on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids was received. The owner was able to extinguish the fire, which caused extensive damage.
Fraud:
At 11:07 a.m., an individual on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 11:39 a.m., property damage was reported near Highway 2 in the LaPrairie area. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 4:25 p.m., a site on Bridge Street in Warba received a blight notice. The owner of the property agreed to clean it up.
Harassment:
At 5:08 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a harassment case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:48 p.m., a motorcycle accident was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Accident:
At 7:51 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One driver was cited for failing top yield the right of way.
Property damage:
At 7:55 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 10:34 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:29 a.m., an individual on South Pit Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. No more information was available.
Walkaway:
At 2:57 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was not located.
Property damage:
At 3:35 p.m., a truck was reported damaged while parked at a business on East Bass Lake Road in Cohasset. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 5:39 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Gas driveoff:
At 8:52 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 8:59 a.m., a blight notice was issued on a property on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A citation was issued to the owner of the property.
Domestic:
At 10:40 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:07 a.m., the theft of a cell phone was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The cell phone was later located.
Scam:
At 12:51 p.m., an individual on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 2:02 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 2:24 p.m., an individual on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:54 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:05 p.m., a vehicle was damaged when it was being driven over a speed bump on Lake Street in Cohasset. The vehicle had to be towed.
Vehicle theft:
At 4:36 p.m., a vehicle on County Road 128 in rural Deer River was reported stolen. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:35 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 8:20 p.m., an individual on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Assault:
At 8:20 a.m., an assault on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:27 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 1:02 p.m., an individual on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:26 p.m., an accident was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Theft:
At 5:27 a.m., a stolen vehicle was located at a site on Third River 1 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 5:44 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 44 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. One driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Threats:
At 12:37 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of 29th Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was transported to a medical facility with injuries.
Theft:
At 2:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Ball Club Lake Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 4:58 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 6:13 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Harassment:
At 10:12 a.m., an individual on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 11:02 a.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 2:45 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported at a location on Fifth Avenue in Bovey. Juveniles were located in a building and were cited in the incident.
Harassment:
At 6:37 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Trespass:
At 9:40 a.m., a trespass incident was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was trespassed from the business.
Burglary:
At 12:05 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on North Mallard Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Littering:
At 12:59 p.m., a littering complaint was reported on Red Lake Road in rural Calumet. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 2:23 p.m., a hit-and-run accident that occurred on 29th Street SE was reported. The case is under investigation.
Sexual assault:
At 5:35 p.m., a sexual assault investigation was conducted on West Splithand Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 11:01 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
At noon, a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 12:21 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 38 in Marcell. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 1:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids where a trailer parked on the road was struck by a vehicle. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Trespass:
At 4:21 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Water and dog food were taken. There is a suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.