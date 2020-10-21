TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Property damage:
At 2:34 p.m., property damage was reported on Northwind Road in Marcell. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
Property damage:
At 8:31 a.m., damage to political signs and a riding lawnmower at a residence on Hillcrest Drive in Cohasset was reported. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage/burglary:
At 2:36 p.m., a burglary and property damage was reported at a business on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Property damage:
At 12:23 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Reilly Beach Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Domestic:
At 5:58 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Fourth Avenue West in Keewatin. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 2:44 p.m., a scam was reported from an individual on Alice Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Runaway:
At 2:19 p.m.., a runaway was reported on East Shore Drive in Pengilly. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Property damage:
At 3:55 p.m., property damage at a site on Highway 2 in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:12 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 233 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Theft:
At 8:37 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:10 p.m., a firearm was reported stolen from a site on West Shore Drive in Pengilly. No value was given.
Accident:
At 6:22 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Tioga Beach Road in rural Cohasset. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Harassment:
At 9:59 a.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 10:23 a.m., an individual on 12th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:28 a.m., a vehicle parked on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported keyed and a tire slashed. Another vehicle had four tires slashed. The case is under investigation.
Pursuit:
At 11:47 a.m., a pursuit of a suspect was reported on King Road in rural Bigfork. One individual was arrested. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 1:43 p.m., a wall at a residence on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids was reported spray painted. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 1:54 p.m., a mailbox theft was reported on North Star Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fire;
At 2:27 p.m., a fire on a pole on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported on fire and that it blew a transformer. Public Utilities responded.
Robbery:
At 2:42 p.m., a report of two men entering Taco Bell on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids with guns was received. A vehicle with suspects was located. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:22 p.m., a four-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two people were reported with injuries. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 6:24 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being scammed. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 7:57 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 9:59 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Bear problem:
At 7:20 a.m., a report of a possible dangerous bear near Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was received. Permission was given to dispatch the bear which has shown no fear of humans.
Gas leak:
At 9:05 a.m., a gasoline leak at a residence on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. The problem was found to be a propane cylinder in the basement.
Scam:
At 11:31 a.m., an individual on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:32 p.m., a political sign was stolen from a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
ATV violation:
At 12:41 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was observed riding on the Mesabi Trail, which does not allow ATV use. The driver’s driving status was found to be canceled inimical to public safety and he was arrested. The ATV also had no license plate nor registration, and a VIN number could not be located.
Accident:
At 4:54 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 7:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 27th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:06 a.m., a report was received of a female in a residence who is unknown to the residents on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The female left the residence and then crashed a vehicle into the wooded area just west of 10th Avenue NW. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Accident:
At 9:18 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 10:54 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:21 a.m., a report was received from the Itasca County Fairgrounds that a camper who has been there since before Oct. 1, has not paid for the camping. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 1:15 p.m., damage to a sign and a rope blocking a trail was reported on County Road 551 in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Fraud:
At 2:49 p.m., an individual on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case where fraudulent use of a checking account resulted in a loss of $5,000. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:40 p.m., a political sign was reported taken from a site on Timber Ridge Lane in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Theft:
At 5:19 p.m., a report of a male stealing a rifle valued at $649.99 from Glen’s Army Navy Store on Fourth Street NW and then fleeing the scene was reported. A store employee chased the suspect and was able to take back the rifle. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 7:34 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:58 p.m., an vehicle was reported in a ditch along County Road 17 in rural Cohasset. There were no injuries and the driver was cited for driving after revocation and no insurance.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Domestic:
At 12:52 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:27 a.m., a one-vehicle accident on County Road 35 in rural Deer River was reported. One person was injured in the accident.
Accident:
At 10:01 a.m., a three-vehicle accident was reported on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:28 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 133 in Talmoon. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:17 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on East Shore Drive in Pengilly.
Property damage:
At 2:02 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on North Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 5:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Forestry Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 7:29 p.m., it was reported that there was a smell of something burning at Pine Ridge Apartments, located on the River Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that an occupant had burnt something on the stove.
Accident:
At 9:40 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Theft:
At 2:14 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 128 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 10:31 a.m., a report of trespassers cutting down birch trees and taking them from property on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. A trail camera also was taken. No value was given.
Harassment:
At 12:23 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 4:37 p.m., an individual on Audrey Lane in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft;
At 5:02 p.m., Halloween decorations were taken from a yard on Old Soldiers Lane in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
