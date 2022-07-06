MONDAY, JUNE 20
Theft:
At 7:19 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:09 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Disturbance:
At 1:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a residence on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The problem was rectified for the moment.
At 8:17 a.m., an individual on Millie Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 9:53 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 10:32 a.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:50 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 17th Street SE and Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:55 a.m., a purse containing a wallet and cell phone, among other items, was reported taken from a vehicle parked at a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Property damage:
At 11:37 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 11:47 a.m., a report was received of a vulnerable adult on County Road 426 in Warba. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 1:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:41 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of River Road and 14th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 6:42 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 East in LaPrairie.
Assault:
At 8:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Cedar Street in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 9:58 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
Domestic:
At 2:28 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on County Road 119 in rural Deer River.
Threats:
At 4:14 a.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 8:01 a.m., a wallet was reported taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Property damage:
At 9:35 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:30 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 128 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 2:06 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:37 p.m., a report was received of two men swinging a hatchet into the river near Second Street NE in Grand Rapids in an attempt to kill fish. It was found that the men were homeless and no fish were located.
Fire:
At 8:29 p.m., a fire of unknown magnitude or type was reported on Highway 169 in Hill City. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 8:48 p.m., an assault was reported on Arctic Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:37 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
Scam:
At 11:36 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 3:05 p.m., an individual on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7 p.m., a bicycle valued at about $700 was reported taken from outside a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 9:12 p.m., a security camera cord was reported cut at a residence on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
Disturbance:
At 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 12:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No commotion was found.
Disturbance:
At 2:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 6:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. Nothing was found.
Accident:
At 8:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries involving a city-owned vehicle was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 12:12 p.m.,, a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Third River Road in rural Deer River.
Disturbance:
At 1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on County Road 322 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 3:53 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 6 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 4:05 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported to have occurred in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:33 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 10:26 p.m., an assault was reported on DeSchepper Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
Theft:
At 12:14 a.m., the theft of pills from a purse in a vehicle on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
Violation:
At 7:45 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 10:03 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:12 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Second Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 12:47 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 12:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Rajala Mill Road in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 2:59 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 6:21 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:24 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Stone Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 7:04 p.m., an individual on Jessie Street in Marble reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 9:24 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Pipeline Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:10 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Disturbance:
At 3:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on South Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 9:34 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on Finfeather Road in Side Lake. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 4:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 8:37 p.m., a complaint involving a recreational vehicle was received from Highway 169 in an unknown location. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:35 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of Sugar Hills Road and North Sugar Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Fire:
At 11:13 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Little Turtle Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
