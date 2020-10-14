Friday, oct. 2
Weapon fire/pursuit:
At 3:51 a.m., a report was received of weapon fire on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. It was found that a male was firing a gun in the yard of a residence in Ball Club. This eventually led to a vehicle pursuit. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:30 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:37 p.m., a violation of conditions of release was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Violation:
At 4:31, a violation of an order for protection was reported on County Road 129 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Runaway:
At 4:26 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from County Road 118 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 4:27 p.m., a burglary was reported on County Road 599 in Pengilly. Theft and damage to property also were reported. No more information was available.
Damage to property:
At 5:54 p.m., a damage to property complaint was received from County Road 599 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
Fraud:
At 9:08 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an individual on Sherwood Forest Trail in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
ATV accident:
At 3:36 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident occurred on mine dumps in the Calumet area. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 4:46 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from Little Pokegama Trail in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Accident:
At 10:34 a.m., an two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of the clinic on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 11:06 a.m., a probation violation was reported on an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. One male was arrested.
ATV complaint:
At 11:49 a.m., a complaint of a go-cart and minibike doing donuts in the parking lot area of the Itasca County Fairgrounds. Two suspects, a father and son, were stopped in the incident. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 12:35 p.m., a property damage/city ordinance violation was reported on Timber Ridge Lane in Grand Rapids. Allegedly a crossbow was fired in a no-hunting area with the city of Grand Rapids. There were no injuries but siding was damaged on a residence. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 2:42 p.m., a domestic abuse no contact order violation was reported by an individual on 11th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 5:30 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported where an individual on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids lost $500. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:42 p.m., an individual on Timber Ridge Lane in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
Weapon fire:
At 6:12 a.m., a report of a shotgun being fired inside an apartment complex on Seventh Street NW was received. There is a suspect. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 10:14 a.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a missing person. The person was later located in good health.
Blight:
At 12:32 p.m., a blight elimination order was issued on property on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 12:37 p.m., a blight elimination order was issued on property on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 2:07 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A total of $234.82 was taken. No more information was available.
Complaint:
At 4:24 p.m., a report of an employee at a business n Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids not wearing a face mask was received. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:10 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 5:42 p.m., an individual at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 7:44 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Harassment:
At 8:35 a.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 10:36 a.m., an individual on Timber Ridge Lane in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 12:43 p.m., an individual on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft by check:
At 1:01 p.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported theft by check in the amount of $88.11. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:43 p.m., theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two juveniles were cited for shoplifting.
Harassment:
At 5:06 p.m., an individual on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. A suspect was warned to not contact the complainant.
Property damage:
At 7:42 p.m., a political sign at a residence on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. There are suspects and the case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Accident:
At 12:01 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:16 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One female was injured with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:51 a.m., a theft of a battery pack valued at $39.98 was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A shoplifter fled the business and was apprehended, cited for theft and issued a trespass notice.
Theft:
At 12:24 p.m., a shotgun was reported taken from a vehicle parked on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The gun and a case was later recovered and there is a suspect.
Hit and run:
At 12:28 p.m., a hit-and-run incident where a vehicle parked on Fourth Street NW was damaged by another vehicle that left the scene. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:22 p.m., a political sign valued at about $10 was taken from a yard on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:10 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 6:02 p.m., a 9-year-old shoplifter was reported to have tried to push a cartload of toys out of a business on South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 6:48 p.m., a house fire was reported on Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and a state fire marshal determined that the fire may have been intentionally set. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 7:49 p.m., an HRO violation was reported in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
A 7:54 p.m., a theft of a game item valued at about $40 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 11:42 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported at the intersection of the River Road and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Assault:
At 11:38 a.m., an assault was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A male allegedly pushed a female because she was not wearing a mask. There is a suspect.
Threats:
At 12:01 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Fire:
At 1:28 p.m., a report of a bed on fire at a residence on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 3:15 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. There is a suspect.
Theft:
At 4:35 p.m., a political sign was reported taken from a yard on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Traffic death:
At 1:10 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 169 and Bay Road in rural Bovey was reported. One male was killed in the incident.
Walkaway:
At 1:44 a.m., a walkaway from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The individual was located and returned to the facility. The individual then was reported missing again at 3 a.m. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:19 a.m., a theft of a bag of cigarettes from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation and no value was given.
Theft:
At 7:48 a.m., two political signs were taken from a yard on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Harassment:
At 8:42 a.m., an individual on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft: At 8:45 a.m., two political signs were reported taken from a yard on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Property damage:
At 11:16 a.m., a political sign on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Trespass:
At 3:19 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:04 p.m., three political signs valued at about $55 were reported taken from a yard on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Another sign was damaged.
Theft:
At 6:26 p.m., a theft of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. A suspect was stopped with the items.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Blight:
At 12:36 p.m., a blight location was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:12 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:33 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and Highway 2 in Cohasset.
