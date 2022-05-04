FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Gas driveoff:
At 5:45 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on First Street in Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 4:37 p.m., an individual on South Sucker Lake Road in rural Nashwauk reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 6:28 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Jackson Street in Cohasset. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Disturbance:
At 10:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on LaPrairie Avenue in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:36 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Shadywood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
Theft:
At 6:03 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 8:21 a.m., an individual on Sago 4 Road in Warba reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 10:32 a.m., an individual on Arbo Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:03 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Commercial Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 1:49 p.m., a report of a missing person was received from Haynes Street South in Taconite. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:02 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Silverwood Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 6:30 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported at a site on Island Lake Access in Northome. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
Assault:
At 12:04 a.m., an assault was reported on South Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:18 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Highway 38 and Pine Ridge Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 6:59 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 7:49 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Fourth Avenue SW and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Children were on the ground. One individual was cited in the incident.
Trespassing:
At 12:16 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 2:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:44 p.m., tires were reported taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The tires were returned with no charges brought.
Violation:
At 3:58 p.m., a violation of court order was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 4:06 p.m., an individual on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 4:09 p.m., a hit-and-run accident involving vehicles was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 8:13 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:49 p.m., an individual on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
School bus stop arm:
At 7:56 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Fourth Street SW and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 8:19 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported at an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 8:31 a.m., a trespass complaint was received on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 12:45 p.m., drug complaints were received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 1:07 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 2:44 p.m., an individual on 14th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 3:06 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
Threats:
At 4:42 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids re[ported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:24 p.m., it was reported that an individual on a bicycle picked up $700 cash after it was dropped on the ground at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The individual fled the scene. The report did not state whether the alleged thief was apprehended.
Disturbance:
At 6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:17 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:51 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Plum Road in Goodland. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
Trespass:
At 7:45 a.m., trespassing was reported at a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Drug citation:
At 9:35 a.m., one individual was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana at Grand Rapids High School,
Drug complaint:
At 9:44 a.m., marijuana was allegedly found in possession of a student at Grand Rapids High School. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:54 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 1:31 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:51 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 2:40 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported in a parking lot on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:28 p.m., a motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Lily Lane in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle fire:
At 4:32 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at a site on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 5:03 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 6:15 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported near the intersection of County Road 25 and Highway 2 in Wawina. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:58 p.m., a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was damaged when a profanity was carved in a wall. No damage estimate was given.
Runaway:
At 10:16 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Aspen Trail in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Threats:
At 7:23 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats, The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Suspicious vehicle:
At 10:58 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Morse Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 1:21 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on North Beier Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 7:30 p.m., a case of alleged child endangerment was reported on Fuhrman Avenue in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Agate Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Disturbance:
At 1:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dove Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 8:31 a.m., an assault was reported from Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Suspicious person:
At 10:07 a.m., a report of a suspicious person was received from Island Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
MONDAY, MAY 2
Sexual complaint:
At 1:57 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Alice Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:06 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Rajala Mill Road in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 4:52 p.m., a report of suspicious activity on County Road 539 in rural Nashwauk was received. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 6:12 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Townline Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
