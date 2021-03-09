SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Domestic:
At 12:36 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:47 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch along Highway 6 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Officer injured:
At 8:50 a.m., a report of a disturbance as a residence on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was received. One officer was injured while fighting with a male suspect who was later arrested.
Disorderly conduct:
At 11:02 a.m., an incident of disorderly conduct was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:47 a.m., a snowmobile accident with injuries was reported near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 12:29 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle and trailer were reported stolen on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:57 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:58 p.m., a shoplifter was reported to have taken $26.79 worth of items at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was cited for theft.
Property damage:
At 8:24 p.m., an electrical box in an alley between First and Second avenues in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 8:16 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Emerald Road in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
Threats:
At 7:42 a.m., an individual on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk reported receiving threats.
Accident:
At 10:27 a.m. an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection County Road 76 and Unger Road in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 1:52 p.m., an individual on Fifth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 1:58 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 5 p.m., an individual on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being threatened. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Harassment:
At 9:31 a.m. an individual at Pokegama Commons Unit reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:44 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 228 in Effie. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:40 p.m., the theft of mail was reported on Rush Island Lake Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:48 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:11 p.m., a domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call was reported on County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 3:31 p.m., a hit and run incident involving vehicles was reported in a parking lot at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The suspect fled the area but was later located on County Road 67 when he drove the vehicle into a ditch. The suspect was cited for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and no proof of insurance.
Accident:
At 3:36 p.m., a vehicle in a ditch along near the intersection of County Road 67 and Wildwood Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. One individual was arrested for driving under the influence.
Violation:
At 9:22 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 10:39 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Structure fire:
At 9:10 a.m., a garage fire was reported on County Road 336 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 9:20 a.m., an individual on South Shoal Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:59 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Freestone Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 10:47 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 11:29 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:36 p.m., a shoplifting case was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The female was found to have items valued at $309.18. She was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.
Assault:
At 12:53 p.m., an assault was reported at a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:14 p.m., the theft of mail was reported at a site on Wild Rose Lane in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:55 p.m., merchandise was reported taken from a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. Two sandwiches were taken and the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:58 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 2:07 p.m., an individual drove into piled snow in the roadway at the intersection of Fourth Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was damaged in the incident.
Harassment:
At 2:07 p.m., an individual on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a harassment case. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:23 p.m., a package valued at about $100 was reported taken from the lobby of an apartment complex on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Trespass:
At 3:46 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One male was arrested for an outstanding warrant from St. Louis County.
Runaway:
At 3:56 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 4:52 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 7:19 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Domestic:
At 5 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 10:15 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle parked on Highway 2 East in Cohasset. No value was given.
Threats:
At 10:39 a.m., an individual on Waters Edge Drive in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:32 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:20 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 3:56 p.m., a female juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 4:38 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 4:49 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Wabana Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 5:18 p.m., a trespassing case was reported from McGuire Lane in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Fraud:
At 3:24 p.m., an individual on County Road 311 in rural Deer River reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
Fraud:
At 10:30 a.m., an individual on Trout Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:54 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset.
Sexual complaint:
At 12:39 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from County Road 238 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Officer injured:
At 2:41 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:14 p.m., a theft of items were reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 4:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Accident:
At 12:29 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 East in rural Grand Rapids. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Domestic:
At 12:22 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on Pokegama Commons Unit in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Accident:
At 2:10 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was transported medical assistance.
Accident:
At 8:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 10 in Warba. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Threats:
At 10:01 a.m., an individual on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:51 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork. A truck backed into a school bus and the driver of the truck was cited for no valid drivers license.
Theft:
At 8:31 p.m., items were reported taken from a fish house on Wabana Lake in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Vehicle recovered:
At 8:57 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported recovered on Ekman Avenue in Marble.
Fraud:
At 8:56 p.m.., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.