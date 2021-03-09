SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Domestic:

At 12:36 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 5:47 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch along Highway 6 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Officer injured:

At 8:50 a.m., a report of a disturbance as a residence on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was received. One officer was injured while fighting with a male suspect who was later arrested.

Disorderly conduct:

At 11:02 a.m., an incident of disorderly conduct was reported at a  business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 11:47 a.m., a snowmobile accident with injuries was reported near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 12:29 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle and trailer were reported stolen on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:57 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 3:58 p.m., a shoplifter was reported to have taken $26.79 worth of items at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was cited for theft.

Property damage:

At 8:24 p.m., an electrical box in an alley between First and Second avenues in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Domestic:

At 8:16 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Emerald Road in Grand Rapids.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

Threats:

At 7:42 a.m., an individual on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk reported receiving threats.

Accident:

At 10:27 a.m. an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection County Road 76 and Unger Road in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 1:52 p.m., an individual on Fifth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 1:58 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 5 p.m., an individual on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being threatened. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, FEB. 22

Harassment:

At 9:31 a.m. an individual at Pokegama Commons Unit reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:44 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 228 in Effie. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 12:40 p.m., the theft of mail was reported on Rush Island Lake Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:48 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street South in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 1:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:11 p.m., a domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call was reported on County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 3:31 p.m., a hit and run incident involving vehicles was reported in a parking lot at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The suspect fled the area but was later located on County Road 67 when he drove the vehicle into a ditch. The suspect was cited for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and no proof of insurance.

Accident:

At 3:36 p.m., a vehicle in a ditch along near the intersection of County Road 67 and Wildwood Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. One individual was arrested for driving under the influence.

Violation:

At 9:22 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Gas driveoff:

At 10:39 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

Structure fire:

At 9:10 a.m., a garage fire was reported on County Road 336 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 9:20 a.m., an individual on South Shoal Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 9:59 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Freestone Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 10:47 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 11:29 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Marble. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 12:36 p.m., a shoplifting case was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The female was found to have items valued at $309.18. She was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.

Assault:

At 12:53 p.m., an assault was reported at a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:14 p.m., the theft of mail was reported at a site on Wild Rose Lane in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 1:55 p.m., merchandise was reported taken from a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. Two sandwiches were taken and the case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 1:58 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 2:07 p.m., an individual drove into piled snow in the roadway at the intersection of Fourth Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Harassment:

At 2:07 p.m., an individual on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a harassment case. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 3:23 p.m., a package valued at about $100 was reported taken from the lobby of an apartment complex on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

Trespass:

At 3:46 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One male was arrested for an outstanding warrant from St. Louis County.

Runaway:

At 3:56 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 4:52 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 7:19 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Domestic:

At 5 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 10:15 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle parked on Highway 2 East in Cohasset. No value was given.

Threats:

At 10:39 a.m., an individual on Waters Edge Drive in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 11:32 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:20 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 3:56 p.m., a female juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 4:38 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 4:49 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Wabana Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Trespass:

At 5:18 p.m., a trespassing case was reported from McGuire Lane in Grand Rapids.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Fraud:

At 3:24 p.m., an individual on County Road 311 in rural Deer River reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Fraud:

At 10:30 a.m., an individual on Trout Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 10:54 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset.

Sexual complaint:

At 12:39 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from County Road 238 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Officer injured:

At 2:41 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:14 p.m., a theft of items were reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 4:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Accident:

At 12:29 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 East in rural Grand Rapids. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

Domestic:

At 12:22 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on Pokegama Commons Unit in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.

Accident:

At 2:10 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was transported medical assistance.

Accident:

At 8:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 10 in Warba. No more information was available.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Threats:

At 10:01 a.m., an individual on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork reported receiving threats. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 10:51 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork. A truck backed into a school bus and the driver of the truck was cited for no valid drivers license.

Theft:

At 8:31 p.m., items were reported taken from a fish house on Wabana Lake in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Vehicle recovered:

At 8:57 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported recovered on Ekman Avenue in Marble.

Fraud:

At 8:56 p.m.., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

