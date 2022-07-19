MONDAY, JULY 11
Suspicious person:
At 3:06 a.m., a suspicious person report came from a site near the intersection of Highway 46 and County Road 44 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 7:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Hawk Street in Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:18 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on South Crooked Lake Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 9:23 a.m., a case of fraud was reported from an individual on Gunn Park Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:32 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:57 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 125 and County Road 37 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
Property damage:
At 5:44 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Swan River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 8:09 a.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 9:29 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:01 a.m., a domestic incident was reported at a site on Cedar Shores Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:51 p.m., it was reported that an employee of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids took money. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 3:39 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 4:11 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6:38 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 6:51 p.m., a complaint of an individual driving on a city street was received from a northeastern Grand Rapids. The individual was stopped at the entrance to Veteran’s Park in Grand Rapids. The operator of the four-wheeler faces several charges including expired registration.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
Domestic:
At 1:06 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:38 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:50 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 2:26 p.m., an individual on Hale Lake Pointe Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 3:28 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Veterans Park in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 3:40 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 31 in Northome. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Property damage:
At 8:54 a.m., a vehicle on the River Road in Grand Rapids was reported egged. No damage estimate was given.
Fraud:
At 11:07 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:47 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a site on Sixth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 12:11 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious person:
At 1:34 p.m., a suspicious person report was received from a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:48 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 8:50 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Property damage:
At 8:32 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:04 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 10:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Kate Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 1:02 p.m., a pop machine located at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids was damaged in what appeared to be an attempt to take money. Damage estimate is about $30.
Fraud:
At 1:55 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 2:16 p.m., a hit-and-run incident concerning vehicles was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 4:13 p.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was identified at a site on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 5:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a drug complaint. The report did not have any more information.
Domestic:
At 7:06 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:38 p.m., a theft was reported in Grand Rapids. The report did not reveal the location and what was taken.
Domestic:
At 10:49 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Lawrence Lake Trail in rural Bovey.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Vehicle chase:
At 12:30 a.m., a report was received that a Minnesota State Patrol officer was in pursuit of a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 169 toward Grand Rapids. The pursuit was terminated when it reached Grand Rapids and the motorcyclist was observed traveling at a high speed through Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Motor vehicle fire:
At 12:12 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported at a site near the intersection of the Scenic Highway and County Road 339 in rural Bovey.
Child endangerment:
At 3:45 p.m., a child endangerment report was received from near the intersection of County Road 89 and Highway 2 in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 4:06 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Sugar Hills Road in Cohasset.
Tampering:
At 4:20 p.m., a report of a lock on a door to a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids being tampered with was received. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 5 p.m., an assault was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 5:25 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:56 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Walkaway:
At 9:06 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. The party was located and returned.
Theft:
At 9:18 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Jack the Horse Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 9:29 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Suspicious person:
At 10:03 p.m., a suspicious person complaint was received from Ethel Street in Marble. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
Accident:
At 1:29 a.m., an accident involving a scooter with injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual lost control of the scooter when he hit a pot hole in the road and received injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to Grand Itasca.
Domestic:
At 8:46 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 9:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Freestone Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 10:05 p.m., a missing person report was received from Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The person was quickly located.
Walkaway:
At 10:33 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and returned.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:57 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Walkaway:
At 11:33 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. It was the same suspect that was returned an hour previously. The suspect was not located.
MONDAY, JULY 18
Property damage:
At 7:52 a.m., a portable toilet at a construction site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids was tipped over, it was reported. There was no damage to the toilet.
Vehicle fire:
At 9:26 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported at a site on Arctic Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 10:30 a.m., a site on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids was identified to have a blight issue. The owner was notified and agreed to clean the property. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 10:45 a.m., a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was identified to have a blight issue. The property was currently in violation of the blight ordinance. The case is pending.
Accident:
At 10:45 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on East Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 12:51 p.m., a runaway was reported in Grand Rapids. The report did not stipulate the location or any other information.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:45 p.m., a site on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was found to be in violation of zoning/ordinance. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:54 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 8:29 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.