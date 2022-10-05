MONDAY,SEPT, 26
Theft:
At 8:51 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:38 a.m., a violation of a zoning/ordinance was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:48 a.m., a violation of a zoning/ordinance was reported at a site on the River Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 10:04 a.m., a violation of a zoning/ordinance was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 10:31 a.m., an individual at an unspecified area of Itasca County reported a scam. Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:38 a.m., a violation of a zoning/ordinance was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 10:42 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult at a site on Fifth Street NW in Cohasset was received. Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:38 a.m., a violation of a zoning/ordinance was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Explosives/weapons:
At 3:15 p.m., a complaint concerning explosives/weapons was received. The sheriff’s department report did not list the area of the alleged infraction nor any other information.
Property damage:
At 6:22 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 169 in rural Hill City. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
DNR call:
At 9:47 p.m., a call requiring the Department of Natural Resources to assist was received from a site near the intersection of Scenic Drive and Clearwater in rural Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
Theft:
At 9 a.m., windows were reported taken from a residence on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:17 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Deer Lake Way in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 12:47 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 3:17 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in southwest Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:19 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:52 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on County Road 562 in Cook. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:01 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the lot of a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 8:57 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Highway 6 in rural Deer River.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
Disturbance:
At 3:52 a.m., it was reported that a driver of a vehicle had been squealing its tires for 10 to 15 minutes the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:15 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 12:13 p.m., an individual at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:30 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 1:06 p.m., an individual at a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:09 p.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 1:44 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at a site on Sparrow Street in Deer River. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a residence on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 4:18 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Forest Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 6:14 p.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
At 8:05 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.
Accident:
At 8:38 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot at Grand Rapids High School.
Threats:
At 11:49 p.m., an individual at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Accident:
At 5:19 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
Disturbance:
At 10:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 10:38 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 12:18 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Abandoned vehicle:
At 12:34 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported at a site on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 12:36 p.m., a complaint involving drugs in northeast Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 2:33 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:16 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Great Sunset Road in Cohasset.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Accident:
At 4:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 7:52 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. It was found it was an accident with no injuries as both drivers were present at the scene.
Scam:
At 9:42 a.m., an individual at a site on Audrey Lane in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:30 p.m., a trail camera valued at about $200 was taken from a site on Trout Road in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 8:38 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Fight:
At 2 a.m., a fight was reported at a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault in the incident.
Accident:
At 10:05 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 25th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle theft:
At 12:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:18 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on County Road 63 in Grand Rapids. All vehicles were gone upon arrival of law enforcement officers.
Disturbance:
At 5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:26 p.m., a light was broken to a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:19 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from northwest Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:09 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. The police department report had no further information.
Disturbance:
At 11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
Assault:
At 2:12 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 9:38 a.m., a window was reported shot with a BB gun and damaged at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 12:52 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 2:50 p.m., an individual at a site on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Fireworks complaint:
At 4:44 p.m., a fireworks complaint was received from a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. It was found the fireworks were legal.
Sexual complaint:
At 8:09 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. The police report contained no further information.
Threats:
At 9:03 p.m., an individual at a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.