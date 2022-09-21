TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Vehicle theft:
At 8:57 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Drug complaints:
At 9:01 a.m., drug complaints were received from a site in Warba. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:27 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on County Road 438 in Swan River.
Hit and run:
At 1:02 p.m., a hit-and-run situation involving vehicles was reported at a site on 3 Birchs public access in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:31 p.m., it was reported an individual was using a pellet gun to shoot squirrels at a site on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was advised to not do it.
Violation:
At 2:32 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Itasca Road in Cook. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:03 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:19 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Avenue NW and Second Street NW in Cohasset.
Harassment:
At 4:50 p.m., an individual at a site on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 4:57 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Davis Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 5:23 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Fifth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No children were on the ground and the case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Property damage:
At 9:57 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Warba. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:21 a.m., an individual at a site on Sumac Road in rural Deer River reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Explosives/weapons:
At 3:38 p.m., a complaint concerning explosives/weapons was received from a site on County Road 138 in Blackduck. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:04 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 434 and County Road 447 in rural Bovey.
Runaway:
At 4:15 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 5:10 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 7:28 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on North Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Harassment:
At 1:44 p.m., an individual at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:13 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:08 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 11:37 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Domestic:
At 2:26 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset.
Accident:
At 9:17 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot at Grand Rapids High School.
Accident:
At 12:05 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Street NW and 18th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:17 p.m., a report of an employee theft at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 12:32 p.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:37 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:30 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:53 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on 20th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
School bus stop arm:
At 4 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was issued a citation in the incident.
Accident:
At 4:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 4:28 p.m., a domestic accident was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:06 p.m., a theft report was received from an individual at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
School bus stop arm:
At 5:07 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Eighth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Child endangerment:
At 5:33 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported at a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 5:48 p.m., a report of a missing three-year-old child was received from a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The child was located soon after.
Disturbance:
At 8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 10:22 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Domestic:
At 7:52 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 8:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. An investigation will be conducted to find out if charges will be filed for damage to property.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 4:27 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids where juveniles were allegedly vaping outside the building. Nothing was found.
Domestic:
At 10:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Suspicious activity:
At 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Christie Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:40 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 38 and Cedar Street in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:02 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Gunn Park Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Eastwood Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
Domestic:
At 2:23 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a site on Ridgewood Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:46 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:38 a.m., the theft of a package of noodles valued at $2.29 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:41 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual was issued a trespass notice and other charges are possible.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:27 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Harassment:
At 1:17 p.m., an individual at a site on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle fire:
At 5:58 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at a site on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. It was found that there was no fire but rather that a valve cover had blown which created temporary smoke.
Runaway:
At 8:20 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
Fire:
At 5:52 a.m., a report was received of a possible fire at a residence on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. Authorities were unable to locate a fire.
Accident:
At 7:56 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 9:56 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 10:25 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:51 a.m., personal checks were reported taken from a residence on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:37 p.m., items valued at about $370 were taken from a grave site at Itasca Calvary Cemetery on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids.
