THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Vehicle fire:

At 5:41 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was found wrecked with no suspects found. The case is under investigation.

Gas driveoff;

At 8:12 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 8:18 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 11:40 a.m., the theft of a stimulus check was reported by a party on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 2:10 p.m., a lock on a door at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Fraud:

At 2:13 p.m., an individual on North Sugar Lake Road in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 4:12 p.m., an individual on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 7:37 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 7:47 p.m., an individual on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 8:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 11:49 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Assault:

At 1:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 4:59 a.m., a vehicle was reported in a ditch along Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids. A driver nodded off and his vehicle struck a sign and went off the road. No injuries were reported.

Accident:

At 6:56 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 in and County Road 10 in Warba. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 8:45 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch along County Road 11 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 9:34 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Traffic fatality:

At 11:36 a.m., a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and Shallow Lake Road in Warba was reported. It was reported that one of the vehicles was on fire and was occupied. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 1:57 p.m., a theft of items from a vehicle parked on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids was reported. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:26 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Domestic:

At 12:37 a.m., a domestic assault and 911 interference was reported on Orange Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 10:10 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Sparrow Street in Deer River. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 12:48 p.m., a report of mail being destroyed on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 2:18 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 3:40 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 8:13 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 7:50 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 8:13 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 9:07 p.m., a domestic situation was reported in a vehicle at the intersection of Sugar Hills Road and Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for driving after revocation in the incident. 

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Accident:

At 3:32 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 61 and Highway 169 in rural Bovey. One individual was cited for driving while intoxicated in the incident.

Domestic:

At 8:37 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset.

Theft:

At 8:41 a.m., keys and a credit card were taken from a vehicle parked on Third Street NW in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 5:47 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Threats:

At 12:26 a.m., an individual on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. No more information was available.

Structure fire:

At 1:37 a.m., a garage fire was reported on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 7:01 a.m., property damage was reported at a business on Main Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 9:22 a.m., an individual on County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 10:52 a.m., a door at a residence on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Blight:

At 11:27 a.m., a blight case was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified to clean it up.

Fraud:

At 11:55 a.m., a fraudulent unemployment claim was reported by an individual on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 1:31 p.m., an individual on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 4:11 p.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:59 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A pair of gloves, leatherman, knife and Dremel tool valued at about $159 were taken. A male adult was cited for shoplifting and was trespassed from the business.

Vehicle pursuit:

At 11 p.m., a vehicle pursuit was reported on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Structure fire:

At 8:01 a.m., a cabin on County Road 5 in Effie was reported on fire. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 11:03 a.m., an individual on Pincherry Road in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 11:13 a.m., an individual on Budrow Avenue in Pengilly reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 11:45 a.m., an assault that resulted in an arrest was reported on Shoal Lake Road in rural Nashwauk.

Scam:

At 11:56 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Officer injured:

At 12:55 p.m., an officer was reported injured on Shoal Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. The officer’s shoulder was injured when kicked down a flight of stairs.

Fraud:

At 2:23 p.m., an individual on 14th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case were someone opened an unemployment claim in a false name. The case is under investigation.

Theft: At 5:37 p.m., a theft complaint was received from County Road 39 in rural Deer River. The case resulted in an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Threats:

At 2:17 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 9:30 a.m., a chicken coop was reported on fire at a site on Highway 6 in rural Deer River. The structure was a complete loss.

Blight:

At 11:39 a.m., a blight case was reported on a property on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and it will be cleaned.

Blight:

At 11:40 a.m., a blight case was reported on property on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and it will be cleaned.

Fraud:

At 1:42 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 1:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident where an individual was struck by a mirror of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. There were no injuries and there is a suspect in the case.

Sexual:

At 3:19 p.m., a report was received of a juvenile male exposing himself to juvenile females after getting off a bus on Wagon Wheel Court Road. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 5:12 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Fraud:

At 6:31 p.m., an individual on County Road 63 in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

At 8:03 a.m., a case of harassment was reported by an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 10:07 a.m., a case of a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was reported by an individual on County Road 59 in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 10:18 a.m., a case of a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was reported by an individual on Stephens Street North in Taconite. The case is under investigation.

Sexual:

At 1:53 p.m., an individual in Cohasset reported being touched inappropriately at work. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 4:38 p.m., a wooden decorative structure around a mailbox on Connors Lake Road in rural Bigfork was reported. No damage estimate was given.

Accident:

At 7:06 p.m., a motorcycle accident without injuries was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Cohasset. One individual was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Domestic:

At 3:57 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River.

Fraud:

At 10:13 a.m., an individual on Sugarbush Trail in Cohasset reported a fraudulent case of unemployment. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 1:52 p.m., locks were damaged on a building located on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Sexual:

At 1:55 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a party in Keewatin. The case is under investigation.

Burglary:

At 2:58 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on North Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

