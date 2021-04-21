THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Vehicle fire:
At 5:41 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was found wrecked with no suspects found. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff;
At 8:12 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8:18 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:40 a.m., the theft of a stimulus check was reported by a party on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 2:10 p.m., a lock on a door at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Fraud:
At 2:13 p.m., an individual on North Sugar Lake Road in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 4:12 p.m., an individual on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 7:37 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 7:47 p.m., an individual on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 11:49 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Assault:
At 1:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:59 a.m., a vehicle was reported in a ditch along Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids. A driver nodded off and his vehicle struck a sign and went off the road. No injuries were reported.
Accident:
At 6:56 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 in and County Road 10 in Warba. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:45 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch along County Road 11 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 9:34 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Traffic fatality:
At 11:36 a.m., a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and Shallow Lake Road in Warba was reported. It was reported that one of the vehicles was on fire and was occupied. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:57 p.m., a theft of items from a vehicle parked on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids was reported. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:26 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Domestic:
At 12:37 a.m., a domestic assault and 911 interference was reported on Orange Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 10:10 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Sparrow Street in Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 12:48 p.m., a report of mail being destroyed on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:18 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:40 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 8:13 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:50 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 8:13 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:07 p.m., a domestic situation was reported in a vehicle at the intersection of Sugar Hills Road and Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for driving after revocation in the incident.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Accident:
At 3:32 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 61 and Highway 169 in rural Bovey. One individual was cited for driving while intoxicated in the incident.
Domestic:
At 8:37 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset.
Theft:
At 8:41 a.m., keys and a credit card were taken from a vehicle parked on Third Street NW in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 5:47 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
Threats:
At 12:26 a.m., an individual on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 1:37 a.m., a garage fire was reported on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:01 a.m., property damage was reported at a business on Main Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 9:22 a.m., an individual on County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:52 a.m., a door at a residence on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Blight:
At 11:27 a.m., a blight case was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified to clean it up.
Fraud:
At 11:55 a.m., a fraudulent unemployment claim was reported by an individual on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 1:31 p.m., an individual on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 4:11 p.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:59 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A pair of gloves, leatherman, knife and Dremel tool valued at about $159 were taken. A male adult was cited for shoplifting and was trespassed from the business.
Vehicle pursuit:
At 11 p.m., a vehicle pursuit was reported on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Structure fire:
At 8:01 a.m., a cabin on County Road 5 in Effie was reported on fire. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:03 a.m., an individual on Pincherry Road in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 11:13 a.m., an individual on Budrow Avenue in Pengilly reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 11:45 a.m., an assault that resulted in an arrest was reported on Shoal Lake Road in rural Nashwauk.
Scam:
At 11:56 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Officer injured:
At 12:55 p.m., an officer was reported injured on Shoal Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. The officer’s shoulder was injured when kicked down a flight of stairs.
Fraud:
At 2:23 p.m., an individual on 14th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case were someone opened an unemployment claim in a false name. The case is under investigation.
Theft: At 5:37 p.m., a theft complaint was received from County Road 39 in rural Deer River. The case resulted in an arrest on an outstanding warrant.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
Threats:
At 2:17 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 9:30 a.m., a chicken coop was reported on fire at a site on Highway 6 in rural Deer River. The structure was a complete loss.
Blight:
At 11:39 a.m., a blight case was reported on a property on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and it will be cleaned.
Blight:
At 11:40 a.m., a blight case was reported on property on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and it will be cleaned.
Fraud:
At 1:42 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 1:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident where an individual was struck by a mirror of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. There were no injuries and there is a suspect in the case.
Sexual:
At 3:19 p.m., a report was received of a juvenile male exposing himself to juvenile females after getting off a bus on Wagon Wheel Court Road. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:12 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 6:31 p.m., an individual on County Road 63 in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
At 8:03 a.m., a case of harassment was reported by an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 10:07 a.m., a case of a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was reported by an individual on County Road 59 in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 10:18 a.m., a case of a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was reported by an individual on Stephens Street North in Taconite. The case is under investigation.
Sexual:
At 1:53 p.m., an individual in Cohasset reported being touched inappropriately at work. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:38 p.m., a wooden decorative structure around a mailbox on Connors Lake Road in rural Bigfork was reported. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 7:06 p.m., a motorcycle accident without injuries was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Cohasset. One individual was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Domestic:
At 3:57 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River.
Fraud:
At 10:13 a.m., an individual on Sugarbush Trail in Cohasset reported a fraudulent case of unemployment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 1:52 p.m., locks were damaged on a building located on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Sexual:
At 1:55 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a party in Keewatin. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 2:58 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on North Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.