Tuesday, June 2
Threats:
At 8:55 a.m., a report of threats received was reported by a party on County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:37 p.m., the theft of items from two different vehicles was reported on Filmore Street in Pengilly. No value was given.
Domestic:
At 6:55 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 2 in Warba. A juvenile was transported to the father’s residence for the weekend.
Wednesday, June 3
Theft:
At 3:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 12:37 p.m., a resident on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids reported a telephone scam. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, June 4
Drug complaint:
At 9:25 a.m., a drug complaint was received from a party in Calumet. The case is under investigation.
Squad/deer collision:
At 11:22 p.m., a report of a sheriff’s department vehicle being in a collision with a deer on Highway 46 in rural Deer River was received. No damage estimate was given.
Friday June 5
Fraud:
At 10:15 a.m., a party on Deer Lake Way in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case which allegedly involved misconduct over a 12-year period at the Deer River Hospital. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 2:21 p.m., a party on Pincherry Road in rural Cohasset reported being scammed out of $600. The case is under investigation.
ATV accident
At 8:01 p.m., a report of an ATV accident just northwest of Ekman Avenue in Marble was reported. A 15-year-old juvenile male who was operating the ATV received non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital for advanced screening and care. The crash is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 8:16 p.m., a case of fraud was reported from Robinson Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8:47 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on County Road 538 in rural Nashwauk. The case is under investigation for possible charges.
Saturday June 6
Theft:
At 9:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Clearwater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fire/Structure:
At 9:43 a.m., a report of a structure fire on Jack the Horse Lake Road in rural Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 11:02 a.m., a cabin burglary was reported on Guthrie Bay Road in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:23 a.m., an accident where a 15-year-old male juvenile was injured on Wingebo Road in Cohasset. He was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital.
Harassment;
At 2:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:03 p.m., an accident was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Warrant:
At 9:01 p.m., an individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Arbo Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Monday, June 8
Accident involving squad car:
At 6:38 a.m., a report of a sheriff’s department vehicle being damaged on County Road 89 in rural Deer River was received. No more information was available.
Sexual assault:
At 1:10 p.m., a report of a sexual assault was reported from Highway 169 in rural Hill City. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 5:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from County Road 69 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Suspicious vehicle/DWI:
At 6:16 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 590 in Pengilly was received. The driver was arrested for DUI and other charges.
Tuesday, June 9
Fraud:
At 12:39 p.m., an identify theft was reported by a party on Shallow Lake Road in Warba. No more information was available.
Wednesday, June 10
Burglary:
At 7:12 a.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A television and a X-box valued together at about $200 were taken.
Compliance complaint:
At 9:51 a.m., a report of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids not complying with the Governor’s Executive Order as it related to face coverage was received. The business was warned.
Runaways:
At 12:06 p.m., a report of two juvenile runaways from a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. The juveniles were located later at the intersection of Highway 38 and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A passenger was transported to Itasca Medical Center in Grand Rapids for evaluation. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for driving after canceled-inimical to public safety. No damage estimate was given for the vehicles.
Assault:
At 2:55 p.m., a report of a person being struck by a vehicle on County Road 35 in rural Deer River was received. The driver of the vehicle was located and arrested.
Damage to property:
At 7:22 p.m., a report was received of a door being damaged at a residence on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Thursday,June 11
Blight:
At 10:33 a.m., a blight notice was served on property on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Burglary:
At 11:23 a.m., a burglary of a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids was reported. Two cans of pop were taken. No value was given and the case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 1:29 p.m., a blight notice was served on property on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Domestic:
At 3:10 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Alice Avenue in Marble. The incident resulted in an arrest. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4 p.m., the theft of a bag of seed from a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. No value was given.
Damage to property:
At 8:35 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 169 in Bovey. No more information was available.
friday, june 12
Threats:
At 1:39 a.m., a report of threats received came from a party on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Suspicious vehicle;
At 3:47 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Fourth Avenue NW area of Grand Rapids was received. An individual was found to have active warrants from Aitkin County. The report did not specify if the individual was arrested.
Fraud:
At 9:27 a.m., a fraud case was reported from Kelly Lane in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:24 a.m., a report of a semi rollover on County Road 35 in rural Deer River was received. No injuries were reported.
Accident:
At 12:26 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No injuries nor damage estimate were reported.
Assault:
At 1:13 p.m., a disturbance report was received from Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. It was found that an assault took place. There is a suspect in the case.
Theft:
At 3:26 p.m., a theft of gloves, hammer and crescent wrench were reported taken from a shed on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The items are valued at about $54.
Property damage:
At 4:09 p.m., a report of a window being broke on a vehicle parked at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It appears that a grass mowing crew accidentally broke the window. No value was given.
Harassment:
At 5 p.m., a violation of a harassment restraining order was reported by a party on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.
Accident:
At 6:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries nor damage estimate reported.
saturday, june 13
Runaways:
At 3:43 a.m., juvenile female runaways from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids was received. No more information is available.
Domestic:
At 3:19 p.m., a domestic situation was reported from Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Runaways:
At 5:23 p.m., a report of two juvenile females fleeing a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids was reported. The females were located on Pokegama Avenue South and returned to the facility.
Child endangerment:
At 5:46 p.m., a report that a young child was walking around an area on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was received. The child’s mother was talked to and the case is under investigation.
Vehicle pursuit:
At 5:56 p.m., sheriff’s department personnel assisted in a vehicle pursuit that was reported on Highway 169 in Hibbing. The suspect was stopped on Highway 169 in Bovey and taken into custody.
Fire-Structure:
At 8:51 p.m., a grass fire was reported near Splithand Road in rural Grand Rapids. The fire got out of control and an old house was burned. No damage estimate was given.
Sunday, June 14
Harassment:
At 12:57 a.m., a report of harassment was received from Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested, transported to the Grand Rapids hospital and then cited for disorderly conduct.
Officer injured:
At 1:48 a.m., the report of an officer injured at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 7 in rural Bovey was reported. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 2:58 a.m., a report of threats received was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation.
Runaways:
At 7:33 a.m., a report of two habitual juvenile male runaways was received from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The males were located near the walking bridge in Oakland Park and transported back to the facility.
Vehicle theft:
At 10:45 a.m., a report of a the theft of a 2008 Ford Fusion was reported from Canal Street in Grand Rapids. Prescription drugs and $250 cash were also reported taken. There is a suspect.
Assault:
At 1:10 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 7:53 p.m., an assault was reported where a female was beaten and stabbed by two male parties. No more information was available.
