MONDAY, OCT. 24
Violation:
At 10:19 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 12:59 p.m., a report was received of an individual dumping garbage illegally into a dumpster at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:50 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:13 p.m., a report was received of a crane boom hitting and damaging a vehicle at the site of the jailhouse construction on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 3:30 p.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 6:05 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 6:51 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 8 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 8:15 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
Sexual complaint:
At 1:05 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 2:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Prairie Lake Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 7:44 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 35 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 8:09 a.m., an individual on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 10:40 a.m.., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10:40 a.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:31 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Mushgee Road in Itasca County. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 12:55 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on North Nature Lake Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 1:32 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 326 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 4:25 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 4:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids.
Leaf burning:
At 4:34 p.m., a report was received of an individual burning leaves at the intersection of Fifth Avenue NW and Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was verbally warned.
Vehicle theft:
At 5:14 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on Highway 169 East in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:23 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 38 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
Accident:
At 5:44 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in an undisclosed location in Itasca County. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 8:09 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was warned and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 8:47 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 428 in Swan River.
Hit and run:
At 11:51 a.m., a hit-and-run incident allegedly with vehicles was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 12:21 p.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 1:17 p.m., an individual at a site on Horseshoe Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:14 p.m., a report was received of a vulnerable adult at a location on County Road 132 in Northome. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 2:50 p.m., an individual at a site on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 3:09 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 3:57 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an individual at a site in northeastern Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 4:41 p.m., a report was received of young children driving motor bicycles on 17th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No one was found at the site.
Theft:
At 5:54 p.m., medications were reported taken from a residence on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
Domestic:
At 5:30 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Third Avenue in Calumet.
Blight:
At 8:31 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:39 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in northern Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 1:24 p.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Property damage:
At 5:28 a.m., property damage was reported at a residence on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Vulnerable adult:
At 7:51 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult at a site on Highway 2 East in LaPrairie was received. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:57 a.m., a restroom was tipped over at Cody Siem Memorial Skate Park in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 8:27 a.m., political signs in a yard on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids were reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 8:58 a.m., a window was reported broken on a vehicle parked on 10th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 9:52 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Mountain Ash Drive in rural Hill City. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:37 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a residence on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious activity:
At 11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
School bus stop arm:
At 11:17 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Fourth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Two vehicles went through the stop arm. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:34 a.m.,a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of North Little Sweden Road and Highway 65.
Sexual complaint:
At 12:10 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 12:20 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at a site in northeastern Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 1:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Fight:
At 2:23 p.m., a fight was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:32 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 3:45 p.m., an individual at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of threats. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 4:26 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 4:44 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:46 p.m., a theft was reported at the Sand Lake access. The report did not stipulate which Sand Lake in the county. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:38 p.m., air pods and $45 were reported stolen from a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The air pods were tracked and recovered.
Domestic:
At 6:39 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:02 p.m., a wallet containing $54, a debit card and other documents was taken from a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:16 p.m., a report was received of three individuals left a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids without paying for food valued at about $30. There are suspects in the case.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Vulnerable adult:
At 7:27 a.m., a vulnerable adult was reported at a site on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 7:38 a.m., a vulnerable adult was reported at a site on Monson Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:32 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 12:33 p.m., an individual at a site on Frandsen Road in Cohasset reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:19 a.m., air pods were reported stolen from a facility at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The items were later located.
Theft:
At 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 4:06 p.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was identified on property on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 4:39 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Inger Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:17 p.m.,a domestic argument was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Assault:
At 4:49 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Missing person/runaway:
At 10:07 a.m., a missing person/runaway report was received from a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The juvenile returned later.
Harassment:
At 11:38 a.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:14 p.m., a man door on a garage at a site on Fourth Street SE was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect in the case.
Theft:
At 4:33 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with an item valued at $6.99 that was not paid for. The individual was cited for shoplifting.
Theft:
At 5:16 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. An individual was caught with the items. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 5:18 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Missing person:
At 5:37 p.m., a missing person report was received from a site on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The child was located safe and sound.
Harassment:
At 5:47 p.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:50 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 533 in Effie. No more information was available.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
Runaway:
At 12:26 a.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned.
Theft:
At 10:27 a.m., medication was reported taken from a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 10:29 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported. The police department report did not provide a location nor any more information.
Accident:
At 2:56 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:29 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:36 p.m., political signs were reported stolen from a yard on 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Domestic:
At 3:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 6:55 p.m., a sign near the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 6:59 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
