TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Bus stop arm:

At 3:03 p.m., a school bus stop arm complaint was received on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

ATV through ice:

At 3:23 p.m., a report of an all-terrain vehicle going through the ice at a site on Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids was received.

Domestic:

At 4 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 4:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 21st Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 5:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Harassment:

At 6:02 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 9:06 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 South and 30th Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 11:39 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road  and County Road 17 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 12:19 p.m., an auger and leaf blower were taken from a storage unit on Mackenzie Island Road in rural Bigfork. No value was given.

Assault:

At 2:38 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 3:15 p.m., a $100 bill was taken from a bag outside a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 3:28 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 4:01 p.m.,a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 8:36 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

Domestic:

At 9:42 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 13 in Itasca County.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

At 12:19 p.m., 

Accident:

At 12:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 16th Street SE and Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 12:34 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 12:51 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Fire:

At 4:09 a.m., a structure fire was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Accident:

At 9:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 10:55 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:57 p.m., it was reported that an individual ran out of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids without paying for items. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

Burglary:

At 9:13 a.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:52 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Accident;

At 10:17 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments