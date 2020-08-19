Wednesday, Aug. 5
Domestic:
At 2:20 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 5:54 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Fire:
At 11:16 a.m., smoke but no flames were coming from a building on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded and found issues with a roof top unit.
Accident:
At 5:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Accident:
At 12:26 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on County Road 34 in Max. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 1:01 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 52 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:25 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Monday, Aug. 10
Burglary:
At 8:55 a.m., a burglary was reported at a location on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. A cell phone was recovered and there is a suspect.
Trespass:
At 10:20 a.m., a trespassing complaint on County Road 3 in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 2:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:22 p.m., a report of a theft was received from a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 7:22 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The suspect was advised to not return to the property.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Runaways:
At 6:56 a.m., a report of two juvenile runaways from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids was received. The girls were not located.
Burglary:
At 8:39 a.m., a burglary was reported from a site on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Property damage:
A 10 a.m., a report of property damage was received from Sugar Bush Lane in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:35 p.m., the theft of two insulin pump pods valued at about $120 from a package on Pine Ridge Drive in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 3:27 p.m., a report of property damage at a site on Gary Street in Calumet was received. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 5:05 p.m., a report of a vehicle being spraypainted on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset was received. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:46 p.m., a report of property damage was received from Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is a civil matter.
Accident:
At 8:32 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries and one driver was cited for failing to drive with due care.
Domestic:
At 8:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. One male was transported to the hospital because he took too many pills.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Loud music:
At 1:05 a.m., a report of loud music from the parking lot of a business on Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids. The intoxicated individual was told to shut off the music and go to bed.
Bear sighting:
At 3:38 a.m., a female reported seeing a bear on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids and she was afraid to exit her vehicle and walk into her apartment. Law enforcement searched the area but did not locate a bear.
Harassment:
At 10:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious person:
At 11:01 a.m., a report was received of a man with a gun at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 12:15 p.m., a scam was reported from Eighth Avenue SW involving a vulnerable adult. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 9:25 p.m., an individual at a site on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:54 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Property damage:
At 12:38 p.m., a report of wires being cut on a camera situated on a building on the Scenic Highway in Bigfork was received. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 6:35 p.m., a report of a vehicle running into a building on Rocky Road in Side Lake was received. No more information was available.
Multiple charges:
At 9:12 p.m., an incident where an individual will face multiple charges occurred on County Road 35 in rural Deer River. An individual will face charges of trespass, driving under the influence, fleeing on foot and obstruction.
Friday, Aug. 14
Accident:
At 12:37 a.m., a law enforcement vehicle was damaged on Division Street in Deer River when it struck a capped-off well. No damage estimate was given.
Officer injured:
At 2:45 a.m., a report of a law enforcement officer being injured on County Road 35 in rural Deer River was received. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:46 a.m., a report of a porch light on a residence on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids was received. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect.
Harassment:
At 12:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fight:
At 1:48 p.m., a fight was reported at a site on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:07 p.m., a theft of $64.04 worth of Pokemon Game items. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and 20th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 4 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Flooding:
At 6:26 p.m., it was reported that construction cones from the old Sawmill Inn area were floating in the middle of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids due to heavy rainfall. Several vehicles were reported stuck in front of the Eagles Club in Grand Rapids because of the flooding with water being about 2.5 feet high. It was reported that flooding was occurring all over Grand Rapids and causing issues.
Disturbance:
At 7:54 p.m., an individual on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:11 p.m., an individual reported receiving threats and being harassed at a site on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage/assault:
At 10:06 p.m., an individual reported a male breaking a window on a vehicle on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. An assault also was reported. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Hit and run:
At 8:49 a.m., an individual reported a hit-and-run accident had occurred at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Scam:
At 3:34 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:20 p.m., a one-vehicle rollover with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway South and Crystal Springs Road in Grand Rapids.
Fleeing:
At 10:05 p.m., a report of a vehicle fleeing law enforcement was received Glenwood Drive in Grand Rapids. Speed reached about 100 miles per hour on LaPrairie Avenue and did not stop at multiple stop signs. No more information was available.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Accident:
At 2:18 p.m., an accident involving an unknown number of vehicles was reported on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:01 p.m., the theft of $40.30 worth of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was received. A male was cited for theft and given a no trespass order from the business.
Assault:
At 5:33 p.m., an assault that occurred in the pit area of the race track at the Itasca County Fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids was received. There is a suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.