TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Threats:

At 7:47 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 8:41 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 8:59 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 10:12 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Fraud:

At 11:31 a.m., an individual on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 12:39 p.m., an individual on Davis Road in Grand Rapids reported a fraudulent transaction on his credit card of $270. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 1:44 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 2:28 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 2:52 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Theft:

At 2:54 p.m., financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 3:10 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 3:45 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Theft:

At 4:24 p.m., a backpack, clothing, toiletries and medication valued at all together at about $320 were reported taken from a vehicle parked at Grand Itasca Medical Center in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 5:19 p.m., two shoplifters were reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The individuals were found with $90.83 worth of unpaid items. Both were issued citations for shoplifting.

Domestic:

At 6:12 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Theft:

At 3:36 a.m., the theft of two sandwiches from a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 8:10 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Property damage:

At 8:59 a.m., a mirror on a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No value was given.

Accident:

At 9:08 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 38 and 17th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:43 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Zoning ordinance:

At 11:43 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 1:16 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 1:56 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 2:21 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 3:01 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Theft:

At 6:05 p.m., a roll of quarters and a vape pen valued together at about $80 were taken from a residence on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A safe was tampered with but not entered.

Theft:

At 6:19 p.m., a cell phone valued at about $1,000 was reported taken from a site on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Vulnerable adult:

At 11 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Lakeview Street in Pengilly.

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Fraud:

At 8:11 a.m., an individual on Simpson Boulevard in Pengilly reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 3:45 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Theft:

At 3:46 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Ekman Avenue in Marble.

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Rec vehicle complaint:

At 5:10 p.m., a recreational vehicle complaint was received from near the intersection of County Road 19 and Sherwood Forest Trail in rural Deer River.

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Structure fire:

At 3:23 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Gunn Lake Trail in Marcell.

At 8:11 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

