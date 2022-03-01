TUESDAY, FEB. 22

Gas driveoff:

At 10:22 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and paid the bill.

School bus stop arm:

At 11:04 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 2:06 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 2:43 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 4:25 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

FRIDAY, FEB. 23

Theft:

At 2:13 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect allegedly attempted to steal a pair of gloves and when confronted by business employees, left the gloves and ran from the business. The case is under investigation.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 8:03 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 8:59 a.m., a shirt valued at between $60 and $100 was reported taken from a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:31 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual pushed out a cart full of items and put in a vehicle. No value was given and there is a suspect in the case.

Accident:

At 11:04 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street SE and Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 1:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in the parking lot of a private apartment complex on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Second Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 1:09 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 2:35 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 4:34 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

Vehicle fire:

At 8:07 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Plughat Point Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 1:42 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 2:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 2:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Itasca Street and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 3:06 p.m., a  sweatshirt valued at about $75 was reported taken from a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:52 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 4:25 p.m., a runaway was reported on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 5:46 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Domestic:

At 4:03 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Fraud:

At 12:16 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:21 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 12:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual allegedly attempted to shoplift $44.76 worth of items. The individual was cited for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business for one year.

School bus stop arm:

At 3:54 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:51 p.m., a dog kennel valued at about $90 was taken from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. An individual was cited for shoplifting.

Threats:

At 6:11 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. One male was issued a trespass notice to not go into a business for one year.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Violation:

At 11:24 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Bovey. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 12:13 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 12:29 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake.

Assault:

At 1:26 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A chair was damaged in the incident and the case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 1:30 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:02 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.

Disturbance:

At 3:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Gas driveoff:

At 3:34 p.m., a gas driveoff of $60 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and paid the bill.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 4:09 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 4:35 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Blackberry Acres Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 5:21 p.m., a report of two juveniles  being detained at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids for shoplifting was received. They two had items valued at about $24 that they did not pay for. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 9:33 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Highway 38 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 11:40 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 333 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Hit and run:

At 1:57 a.m., a hit-and-run situation was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 8:30 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Glenwood Drive and LaPrairie Avenue in LaPrairie.

Disturbance:

At 12:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At2:51 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 5:01 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Blackberry Acres Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 6:04 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Weapon fire:

At an undisclosed date and time, a report of weapon fire was received from Coral Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Scam:

At 1:29 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 2:05 p.m., an individual on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 6:09 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 6:32 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 8 and North Twin Bridges Road in rural Bovey.

