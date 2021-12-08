WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

Accident:

At 8:17 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 8:54 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Fire:

At 2:23 p.m., a fire was reported at a residence on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. The fire was out when police but the Grand Rapids Fire Department was called for ventilation purposes in the residence.

Burglary:

At 3:55 p.m., the burglary of a residence on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. An individual was found in a residence and fled when found. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 7:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 7:40 p.m., a cell phone was reported taken from a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

At 9:01 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 10:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 8:30 p.m., an individual on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Theft:

At 12:39 p.m., a shoplifting report was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with $124.76 worth of items that were not paid for.

Damage to property:

At 2:07 p.m., a vehicle was damaged while parked at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Scam:

At 3:34 p.m., an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 7:17 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Domestic:

At 12:39 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Scam:

At 9:08 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 3:45 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:04 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was observed leaving a business pushing a cart with $1,397.88 worth of items that were not paid for. The suspect fled the scene and was not located. There is a suspect in the case.

Theft:

At 9:04 p.m., a purse was taken from a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The purse was found a short distance from the vehicle. It contained several credit cards, a bank card, roughly $200 cash, driver’s license, house/cabin keys, eye glasses and a notebook. No value was given.

Domestic:

At 1:54 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Theft:

At 7:35 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A total of $37.36 worth of items were taken. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, NOV. 29

Sexual complaint:

At 7:37 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 11:13 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Wabana Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 12:05 p.m., an individual on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 1:20 p.m., tires on multiple vehicles were reported slashed at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given. 

Property damage:

At 1:30 p.m., a railroad crossing arm on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids was knocked down. No damage estimate was given.

Property damage:

At 1:45 p.m., a yard was on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged by snowmobiles and dirt bikes. No damage estimate was given.

Theft:

At 2:08 p.m., the theft of merchandise was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was reported that two females pushed a cart of merchandise out of the business without paying for it. No value was given and there is a suspect.

Sexual complaint:

At 4:35 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Pincherry Road in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:36 p.m., a theft was reported on 20th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 6:40 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One juvenile was cited for assault.

Hit and run:

At 9:24 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

At 7:53 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 11:39 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 2:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 3:47 p.m., mail was reported taken from a site on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:55 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 18 in rural Deer River.

Accident:

T 9:28 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Highway 2 in Deer River.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Theft:

At 8:10 a.m., two tail lights were taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Trespass:

At 8:28 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 9:46 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from County Road 238 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:54 a.m., a generator valued at about $500 was taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:57 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of County Road 448 and the River Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 10:39 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 3:15 p.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 3:32 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 3:33 p.m., tires and a tail light on a vehicle parked at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids were damaged, No damage estimate was given,

Violation:

At 5:39 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Domestic:

At 10:12 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Trespass:

At 10:20 a.m., a trespassing complaint was reported on South Club Lake Road in Marcell. The case is under investigation.

Gas driveoff:

At 11:20 a.m., a gas driveoff of $33.18 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 11:28 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 11:54 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

School bus stop arm:

At 12:16 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and will be cited in the incident.

Theft:

At 2:05 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 146 in rural Deer River. One female was arrested on a Cass County warrant in the incident.

Hit and run:

At 3:11 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported at Grand Rapids High School. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 3:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two suspects pushed a cart load of merchandise valued in excess of $500 out of the store without paying. The case is under investigation,

Theft:

At 5:20 p.m., tools that allegedly were stolen were seen in a business on Rogers Avenue in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 5:40 p.m., an individual on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 6:50 p.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Theft:

At 10:34 a.m., a package with about $100 worth of merchandise was stolen off a deck at a residence on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 11:42 a.m., property in a classroom on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect.

Property damage:

At 2:54 p.m., a mailbox was reported damaged on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Theft:

At 3:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One male was arrested in the incident.

Hit and run:

At 3:37 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 3:55 p.m., an individual on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 5:22 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 162 in rural Deer River. One male was arrested for a probation violation.

Vehicle theft:

At 5:36 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Highway 46 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 5:41 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 5:50 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 6:36 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 7:56 p.m., a runaway was reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile returned later.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Domestic:

At 3:39 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River.

Domestic:

At 1:40 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:34 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A computer monitor and headphones valued together at about $290 were taken.

Accident:

At 6:21 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 46 in rural Deer River. Property was damaged in the incident.

Domestic:

At 8:17 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One male was arrested in the incident.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Theft:

At 8:28 a.m., a theft was reported on Gary Street in Calumet. No more information was available.

Trespass:

At 3:20 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was issued a state citation for trespassing.

Snowmobile accident:

At 3:31 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported near the intersection of Highway 169 and Midway Lane in Coleraine. One individual was cited for operating without safety training.

Accident:

At 4:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 5:06 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Alcohol may have been involved.

Accident:

At 6:19 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and County Road 57 in rural Bovey. One individual was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Domestic:

At 7:12 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:24 p.m., two snowmobiles were reported taken from a site on County Road 48 in rural Deer River. No value was given.

