MONDAY, MAY 16

Property damage:

At 11:58 a.m., a business building on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was reported to have been damaged when struck by a vehicle. There is a suspect and no damage estimate was given.

Theft:

At 12:49 p.m., a foam brush valued at about $86 was taken from a business on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. Suspects were located and one individual was cited in the incident.

Zoning/ordinance:

At 1:04 p.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was identified on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

School bus stop arm:

At 5:04 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Eighth Street NW and Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 7:01 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 7:30 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 9:27 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 9:59 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Threats:

At 9:23 a.m., an individual on Knollwood Drive in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Gas driveoff:

At 9:27 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The driver was located and agreed to return to pay for the gas.

Theft:

At 10:43 a.m., a telephone, money, clothes and other items were reported taken from a vehicle on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no value was given.

Vehicle theft:

At 11:07 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on County Road 69 in rural Bovey.

Gas driveoff:

At 11:13 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and returned to pay.

Fraud:

At 11:29 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. A total of $5,000 was taken and the case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 1:21 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 2:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 2:32 p.m., an individual on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 3:50 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 168 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 4:11 p.m., damage was reported to an apartment on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 4:45 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Street SW and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 5:02 p.m., an individual was reported to have taken three candy bars at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 7:38 p.m., a bicyclist pulling his child in a cart on a sidewalk on Pokegama Avenue South was struck by a vehicle, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Scam:

At 8:37 p.m., a scam was reported from an individual on Second Avenue in Calumet. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 11:47 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Accident:

At 5:18 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. Damage was reported at the scene.

Vehicle theft:

At 8:01 a.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported at a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk.

Juvenile tobacco use:

At 10:57 a.m., a case of juvenile tobacco use was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 2:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported. It is unknown of the location in which the incident occurred. The case is under investigation.

School bus stop arm:

At 3:05 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Violation:

At 10:31 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.

Accident:

At 1:18 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:48 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 3:27 p.m., an individual on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 4:23 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 4:29 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.

Accident:

At 5:09 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 5:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 5:52 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 19 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Trespass:

At 9:11 a.m., a trespassing complaint at a site on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported. One individual was cited for trespass in the incident.

Fraud:

At 9:31 a.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Disturbance:

At 10:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a business on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. One individual was trespassed from the business for one year.

Structure fire:

At 10:29 a.m., a report of an outlet sparking as well as emitting smoke was reported at a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded and cleared the scene.

Accident:

At 11:06 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Child endangerment:

At 1:06 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on the River Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 3:39 p.m., an individual on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:14 p.m., a wallet was reported taken from a vehicle parked on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A debit card, $500 cash and a air tag were contained in the wallet. No value was given.

Fraud:

At 4:41 p.m., an individual on East Deer Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:48 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Violation:

At 5:34 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 5:35 p.m., an individual on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 8:54 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on the Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 9:11 p.m., a bicycle was reported taken from outside a business on 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The bike is valued at about $250.

Theft:

At 10:01 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Scam:

At 10:51 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

At 8:51 p.m., it was reported that individuals were shot with a air soft gun at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. Five juveniles were hit with gel pellets. Police confiscated the air soft gun. The case is under investigation.

Weapon fire:

At 11:28 p.m., a report of weapon fire was received from First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

Disturbance:

At 5:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Child endangerment:

At 10:27 a.m., a case child endangerment was received from Jefferson Boulevard in Pengilly. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 11:11 a.m., the theft of two SFX helmets was reported from a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 9:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on Highway 65 in Swan River. No more information was available.

MONDAY, MAY 23

Suspicious activity:

At 10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the North Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 12:25 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 4 in Spring Lake. No more information was available.

Fight:

At 4:12 p.m., a fight was reported at a site on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 4:30 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from the Nashwauk area. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 6:46 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

