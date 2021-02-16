FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Accident:
At 6:08 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of North Shoal Lake Road and Cimarron Trail in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:42 a.m., a snowmobile accident with injuries was reported to have occurred near Eighth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Walkaway:
At 6:32 a.m., a walkaway from a facility on Stevens Creek Road in Cohasset was reported. The suspect returned to the facility.
Theft:
At 12:20 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on Highway 2 in Warba. No charges will be filed.
Accident:
At 11:12 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 10 in rural Bovey.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Violation:
At 6:41 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Property damage:
At 11:53 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 14 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:58 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and the Scenic Highway in rural Taconite. The driver was cited for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
Violation:
At 10:58 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Theft:
At 8:11 a.m., items including a handgun were taken from a vehicle parked on Unger Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Fraud:
At 12:25 p.m., an individual on Fifth Avenue in Bovey reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 1:38 p.m., an individual on Diamond Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 2:09 p.m., an individual on County Road 135 in Talmoon reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:43 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Accident:
At 10:04 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Wendigo Park Road in rural Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
Property damage:
At 7:15 a.m., property damage was reported at a business on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:50 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at a business in rural Bovey.
Accident:
At 11:18 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on County Road 257 in Cohasset.
Fraud:
At 1:03 p.m., an individual on Blackberry Acres Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle fire:
At 2:23 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Cardinal Drive in rural Grand Rapids. It was found that a vehicle had been driven into a ditch and was overheating. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for alleged driving under the influence.
Threats:
At 8:47 p.m., an individual on County Road 35 in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Domestic:
At 2:42 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 8:23 a.m., the theft of four items from a mailbox on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk was reported. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:33 a.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 11:48 a.m., an individual on West Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:53 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
Theft:
At 10:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Maine Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:57 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. One male adult was arrested.
Property damage:
At 3:10 p.m., a mail box was reported damaged on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Fire:
At 5:43 a.m., a chimney fire was reported at a residence on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:56 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:53 p.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Reginawood Road in rural Grand Rapids. The driver of the vehicle was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle and then transferred to Duluth with the injuries.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Theft:
At 8:26 a.m., a theft was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
Accident:
At 8:40 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
At 8:56 a.m., an incident of a sexual nature was reported from County Road 12 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 1 p.m., a vehicle parked on Pincherry Road in Cohasset was reported stolen. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:46 p.m., a washer and dryer valued at about $650 were taken from a residence on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:30 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 4:16 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
