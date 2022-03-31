THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Hit and run:
At 8:24 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and was cited for no insurance.
Theft:
At 2:17 p.m., American flags that were flown throughout Grand Rapids were reported missing. No value was given and the case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:29 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Walkaway:
At 10:18 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The individual was not located.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Sexual complaint:
At 9:06 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 9:51 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:17 a.m., between $60 and $70 worth of gasoline was reported siphoned from a vehicle parked on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:48 p.m., medication was reported taken from a vehicle parked on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was found to have $260 worth of unpaid items, then fled the scene and was not located. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 4:27 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 7:31 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 8:48 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 9:27 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A sandwich valued at $2.55 was reported taken and the case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Domestic:
At 12:26 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 10:31 p.m., smoke was reported to be coming from Pokegama Avenue North in the area of Grand Rapids City Hall. The police and fire departments both responded and it was found that an unknown driver had performed a burnout across the intersection near the smoke.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Domestic:
At 8:49 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 9:03 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Evidence was inconclusive and no action was taken.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:15 p.m., a gas driveoff of $53.87 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect has been located and the case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:53p.m., a vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was damaged when another vehicle performed a burnout with a part of a tire landing on another vehicle. The case is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.
Child endangerment:
At 1:07 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Upon investigation, everything was fine. Assault:
At 4:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 5:22 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle stuck:
At 6:57 p.m., a report was received of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks near Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was towed off the tracks.
Runaway:
At 8:50 p.m., three juvenile runaways were reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. They were located and returned.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
Accident:
At 10 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot at Grand Rapids High School.
Trespass:
At 10:37 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:45 p.m., a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle parked on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Damage to property:
At 1:02 p.m., a bathroom at a business on the River Road was reported damaged. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:27 p.m., a bag of jewelry of unknown value was reported taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:34 p.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Threats:
At 8:09 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 9:27 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Madonna Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 9:30 a.m., a report concerning drugs was reported on Bridge Street in Warba. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 11:23 a.m., an individual on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 11:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bass Lake Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 3:33 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:41 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:28 p.m., the unauthorized use of a debit card was reported by an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 5:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 5:49 p.m., a window on a vehicle at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 10:03 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Timberline Drive in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Theft:
At 12:35 p.m., a telephone valued at about $120 and a case and pop socket valued at $60 were taken from a residence on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:42 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Long Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of Woodland Lane and Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 5:38 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle ran over a Longboard at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids, damaging it. Damage estimate is about $85 and the case is under investigation.
Child endangerment:
At 7:06 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 7:11 p.m., an individual on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Fire:
At 6:32 a.m., a fire of an unknown nature was reported on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:56 a.m., checks were reported forged at a business in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:16 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Second Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 3:39 p.m., an individual on Simpson Boulevard in Pengilly reported a case of harassment. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 5:42 p.m., a report of the walking bridge near the Grand Rapids Public Library being damaged was received. One individual was cited for damage to property.
Hit and run:
At 5:52 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:47 p.m., a shovel was reported taken from a site on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Sexual complaint:
At 10:47 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 1:05 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:35 p.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and returned to pay the bill.
Property damage:
At 3:54 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while it was parked at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 4:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:45 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Threats:
At 3:03 a.m., an individual on 18th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 12:42 p.m., three juvenile runaways were reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:35 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot of a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 1:47 p.m., an individual on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:56 p.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:14 p.m., a motorcycle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Accident:
At 8:51 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 12:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 9:12 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:22 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
