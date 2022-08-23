MONDAY, AUG. 15
Gas driveoff:
At 1:22 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and agreed to return to pay for the gas.
Fraud:
At 3:10 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. One individual was cited for using a fraudulent driver’s license to purchase a tin of chewing tobacco.
Fraud:
At 3:13 p.m., an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 3:39 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Glenwood Drive in LaPrairie. The individual was located and returned.
Stabbing:
At an unspecified date and time, a stabbing was reported at a residence on Shallow Lake Road in Warba. An individual was transported to Grand Itasca with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was found and said the incident occurred at a cabin on Shallow Lake. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
Vehicle theft:
At 2:24 a.m., it was reported that a vehicle was taken from a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. It was found that an alleged domestic assault had also occurred. There is a suspect. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 8:15 a.m., a report of child endangerment was received from a site on Gary Street in Calumet. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:41 a.m., a bicycle was reported taken from a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. It is valued at about $250.
Theft:
At 9:10 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Second Street NW in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 10:37 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on Dinner Pail Trail in Hill City. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 11:27 a.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Injuries were minor as both drivers refused transport for medical attention.
Trespass:
At 3:58 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on MacKenzie Island Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Fatality:
At 4:51 p.m., a traffic accident fatality was reported near the intersection of Highway 6 and Turtle Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:14 p.m.,a three-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle fire:
At 6:06 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported at a site on County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
Vulnerable adult:
At 8:40 a.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Lakeview Street in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 8:44 a.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Ball Street in Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 11:44 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 12:33 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:56 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Zoning/ordinance:
At 12:29 a.m., a juvenile was found out and about on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids in violation of the curfew ordinance. He was warned.
Suspicious person:
At 1:40 a.m., a suspicious person complaint was received from a site on County Road 119 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:42 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting.
Burglary:
At 1:10 p.m., a residence on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported burglarized with 10-12 watches taken. No value was given.
Accident:
At 1:51 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 5:55 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from a location in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Missing person:
At 6:07 p.m., a missing person report was received from a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. A 4-year-old child was reported missing. However, the child was found.
Disturbance:
At 8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaint:
At 9:27 p.m., a drug complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. An individual was allegedly found in a bathroom in possession of a pipe used to smoke drugs. No more information was available.
Property damage
At 10:06 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on River Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:32 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Vehicle theft:
At 7:09 a.m., a vehicle was reported taken from a site on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:08 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Kate Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 1:18 p.m., an individual at a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:42 p.m., a gas driveoff of $30.42 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 4:50 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 5:36 p.m., juvenile runaways were reported from a site on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The individuals were rounded up and returned.
Violation:
At 7:32 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 8:23 p.m., a hit-and-run involving vehicles was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:10 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Child endangerment:
At 9:57 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported at a site on Maine Avenue East in Deer River. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Scam:
At 11:11 a.m., an individual at a site on 11th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Suspicious person:
At 1:52 p.m., a suspicious person complaint at a site on Alice Avenue in Marble was received. No more information was available.
Lost person:
At 1:57 p.m., a lost child was reported in the vicinity of Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The child was located and returned to the parent.
Domestic:
At 2:49 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with $30.22 worth of unpaid items and cited for shoplifting.
Vehicle theft:
At 5:57 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 6:32 p.m., an individual at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 8:50 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 9:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 9:32 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Sixth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available. Individuals were checked on the scene and did not transport for medical attention.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Domestic:
At 8:33 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids.
Trespass:
At 6:43 p.m., a case of trespassing on a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was reported. A suspect was warned.
Disturbance:
At 7 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 8:30 p.m., two juvenile runaways were reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The runaways were located and returned.
Weapon fire:
At 10:59 p.m., a report of weapon fire in the vicinity of 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids was received. Nothing was found.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
Theft:
At 9:06 a.m., the theft of a wallet from a residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The wallet was located as it was misplaced.
Vehicle theft:
At 10:15 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on Pine Tree Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10:35 a.m., a case of harassment was reported by an individual at a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 11:05 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 11:14 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 11:15 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 11:24 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Trespass:
At 11:53 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on Lakewood Lane in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 12:24 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Property damage:
At 1:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a parking lot on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Blight:
At 1:07 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 1:37 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 2:03 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:18 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 3:58 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street South and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 4:11 p.m., an individual at a site on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6:31 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 7:05 p.m., two runaway juveniles were reported missing from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juveniles were located and returned.
Disturbance:
At 7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gary Street in Calumet. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 11:17 p.m., a hit-and-run incident where a vehicle struck and knocked down a sign at the intersection of Itasca Street and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A bumper from the vehicle was found at the scene. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.