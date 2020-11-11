MONDAY, NOV. 2

Accident:

At 10:01 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 10:35 a.m., property damage was reported on Highway 65 in Pengilly. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 11:13 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an unspecified area of Itasca County. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 12:23 p.m., three political signs were stolen from a yard on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Violation:

At 1:49 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 3:18 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 5:39 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:15 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 439 in rural Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 10:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information was available.

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Accident:

At 10:50 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 5:21 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

Accident:

At 12:36 a.m., an accident without injuries involving a police squad car was reported on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.

Violation:

A violation of an order was reported on first Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 11:14 a.m., an individual on County Road 71 in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 2:19 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:21 p.m., a theft of food and drink was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was cited for theft and trespassed from the business.

Accident:

At 2:47 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The incident is under investigation.

Sexual abuse:

At 7:53 p.m., an individual in rural Deer River reported an alleged sexual abuse case. No more information was available.

Fire:

At 8 p.m., a garage fire on County Road 32 in Blackduck was reported. The fire was extinguished and did not appear to be suspicious.

Domestic:

At 9:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 10:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

Theft:

At 11:24 a.m., computer speakers, piggy bank, carrying case, tobacco and garbage bags were taken from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The items are valued at about $200 as the case remains under investigation.

Property damage:

At 12:13 p.m., a cabin on County Road 156 in Squaw Lake was reported damaged. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 2:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:06 p.m., a domestic argument was reported in the parking lot of West Elementary School on 22nd Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 3:17 p.m., two shoplifters were reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 7:28 p.m., a floor jack and tools were reported taken from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. There are suspects and the case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Accident:

At 11:12 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 198th Street in rural Hill City. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 12:33 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Grave Lake Forest Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 1:53 p.m., an individual on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:09 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 129 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Missing person:

At 2:31 p.m., an individual on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River reported a missing person. The person was located stuck in mud in a gravel pit.

Weapon fire:

At 7:41 p.m., a report of weapon fire was received from an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. It was found that it was fireworks.

Harassment:

At 8:45 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Violation:

At 12:08 a.m., an alleged probation violation was reported on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:20 a.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 2:31 p.m., property damage was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Weapon fire:

At 6:17 p.m., weapon fire was reported near First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

At 11:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South was reported.

Trespass:

At 1:08 p.m., a trespassing report was received on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were advised to stay off property.

Runaway:

At 3:25 p.m., a juvenile male was reported to have left a facility on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned to the facility.

Harassment:

At 3:37 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 4:05 p.m., graffiti was written on a garage door on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Burglary:

At 5:25 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. Nothing appeared to be taken although there was damage to windows and National Guard uniforms. No damage estimate was given.

Domestic:

At 11:41 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 11:55 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Domestic:

At 10:36 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

Theft:

At 11:24 a.m., the theft of coins, toys and clothing were taken from a residence on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given. There is a suspect.

Accident:

At 12:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 1:45 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:26 p.m., the theft of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 3:54 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 3:57 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

