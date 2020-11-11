MONDAY, NOV. 2
Accident:
At 10:01 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 10:35 a.m., property damage was reported on Highway 65 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:13 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an unspecified area of Itasca County. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:23 p.m., three political signs were stolen from a yard on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Violation:
At 1:49 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:18 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 5:39 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:15 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 439 in rural Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 10:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
Accident:
At 10:50 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 5:21 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
Accident:
At 12:36 a.m., an accident without injuries involving a police squad car was reported on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Violation:
A violation of an order was reported on first Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:14 a.m., an individual on County Road 71 in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 2:19 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:21 p.m., a theft of food and drink was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was cited for theft and trespassed from the business.
Accident:
At 2:47 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The incident is under investigation.
Sexual abuse:
At 7:53 p.m., an individual in rural Deer River reported an alleged sexual abuse case. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 8 p.m., a garage fire on County Road 32 in Blackduck was reported. The fire was extinguished and did not appear to be suspicious.
Domestic:
At 9:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 10:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
Theft:
At 11:24 a.m., computer speakers, piggy bank, carrying case, tobacco and garbage bags were taken from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The items are valued at about $200 as the case remains under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:13 p.m., a cabin on County Road 156 in Squaw Lake was reported damaged. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:06 p.m., a domestic argument was reported in the parking lot of West Elementary School on 22nd Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:17 p.m., two shoplifters were reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:28 p.m., a floor jack and tools were reported taken from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. There are suspects and the case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
Accident:
At 11:12 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 198th Street in rural Hill City. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 12:33 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Grave Lake Forest Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 1:53 p.m., an individual on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:09 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 129 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 2:31 p.m., an individual on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River reported a missing person. The person was located stuck in mud in a gravel pit.
Weapon fire:
At 7:41 p.m., a report of weapon fire was received from an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. It was found that it was fireworks.
Harassment:
At 8:45 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Violation:
At 12:08 a.m., an alleged probation violation was reported on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:20 a.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 2:31 p.m., property damage was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Weapon fire:
At 6:17 p.m., weapon fire was reported near First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
At 11:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South was reported.
Trespass:
At 1:08 p.m., a trespassing report was received on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were advised to stay off property.
Runaway:
At 3:25 p.m., a juvenile male was reported to have left a facility on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned to the facility.
Harassment:
At 3:37 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:05 p.m., graffiti was written on a garage door on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Burglary:
At 5:25 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. Nothing appeared to be taken although there was damage to windows and National Guard uniforms. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 11:41 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 11:55 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Domestic:
At 10:36 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Theft:
At 11:24 a.m., the theft of coins, toys and clothing were taken from a residence on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given. There is a suspect.
Accident:
At 12:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:45 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:26 p.m., the theft of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 3:54 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 3:57 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.