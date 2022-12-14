TUESDAY, DEC. 6
Property check:
At 12:59 a.m., a property check was reported at a site on County Road 532 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 4:05 a.m., a missing person report was received from a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 8:19 a.m., an individual at a site on Valley Circle in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 10:47 a.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious activity:
At 11:57 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was received from a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:02 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:51 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Turtle Lake View Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle theft:
At 4:43 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:20 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 7:22 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 11:25 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Accident:
At 2:53 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 near Marble.
Accident:
At 8:11 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 near Bovey.
Theft:
At 8:11 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Jay Gould Lake in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:41 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 12:03 p.m., an individual at a site on Emerald Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:41 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NE and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:41 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 69 and Bass Lake Road in rural Bovey.
Accident:
At 3:17 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 83 and Highway 169 in Pengilly.
Domestic:
At 7:12 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:07 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 16th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Sugar Hills Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Property damage:
At 8:07 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Northwoods Trail in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:46 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 10:17 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Northwoods Trail in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:54 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:41 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:34 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Ball Club Lake Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 6:12 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Structure fire:
At 2:01 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 11:18 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Explosives/weapons:
At 11:24 a.m., a report concerning explosives/weapons was received from a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile tobacco use:
At 12:15 p.m., a report of a juvenile using tobacco at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 1:25 p.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:59 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on County Road 63 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 3:04 p.m., a hit-and-run incident presumably involving vehicles was reported from a site on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:19 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and First Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 7:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 9:17 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Domestic:
At 10:55 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Kidnapping:
At 1:05 p.m., a man reported that his daughter was zip-tied and in the woods near South Maple Lake Trail near Longville. Law enforcement also were told that the suspect had a handgun with serial numbers scratched off. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 10:34 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on First Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
Accident:
At 6:12 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pear Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 7:53 a.m., an individual at a site on 14th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:34 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Warba. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:36 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on County Road 74 in Warba.
Accident:
At 12:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 4:10 p.m., a hit-and-run incident presumably involving vehicles was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4:16 p.m., an individual at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a violation of a court order. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8:27 p.m., a domestic incident was reported at a site on Worcester Lane in Bigfork.
Vehicle theft:
At 8:46 p.m., a vehicle was reported taken from a site on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.