MONDAY, MAY 23

Scam:

At 8:36 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 11:54 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street North and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.

Gas driveoff:

At 12:14 p.m, a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 5:15 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned.

Accident:

At 5:21 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 6:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the River Road and 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 11:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Sevenh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Property damage:

At 8:16 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 8:37 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.

Accident:

At 9:23 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Explosives/weapons:

At 11:24 a.m., a complaint regarded explosives/weapons was received from Highway 286 in Marcell. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 11:58 a.m., property damage was reported on Mushgee Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

School bus stop arm:

At 12:47 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and cited for a driving stop arm violation.

Theft:

At 1:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 3:23 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 3:59 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 3:59 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids reported threats. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 5:51 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.

Domestic:

At 8:29 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Suspicious person:

At midnight, a suspicious person was reported at a site on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 7:48 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 8:51 a.m., an individual on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 9:30 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of County Road 4 and Feaster Road in Spring Lake. No more information was available.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 10:27 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on 22nd Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 5:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fight:

At 5:39 p.m., a fight was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Disturbance:

At 3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 1 in Effie. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Theft:

At 7:24 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Grand Rapids Library for a report of a stolen bicycle. Bike is described as a reflective brown bike, 19-inches high with a metal bracket on the front of it. Value is $500. 

Accident:

At 12:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at a gas station on South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. One vehicle backed into another and caused moderate damage to the passenger side. No injuries were reported. 

Gas theft:

At 12:28 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a gas drive off at a station on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A white Ford F-150 with an oder male pumped $63.64 worth of gas and left eastbound without paying. 

Accident:

At 1:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street and Pokegame Avenue in Grand Rapids. It was reported that a vehicle merged from Fourth Street to go south on Pokegama when another vehicle rear-ended it in the merge lane. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper area. No injuries were reported. 

 

 

 

