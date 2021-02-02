FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Property damage:

At 4:02 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

Property damage:

At 11:10 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 8 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 10:25 p.m., a situation was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

Theft:

At 8:25 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 9 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 5:15 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 9 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 9:17 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Highway 1 in Togo. One female was arrested for domestic assault.

MONDAY, JAN. 25

Fraud:

At 9:13 a.m., an individual on Deer Lake Lane in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 9:38 a.m., an individual on Natureview Lane in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Fire:

At 9:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Cole Avenue in Coleraine. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 2:51 p.m., an individual on the Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Officer injured:

At 9:42 a.m., a report of an officer being injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 9:58 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual in an unspecified area of Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 11:40 a.m., an individual on Mishawaka Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 11:55 a.m., an individual on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Snowmobile complaint:

At 12:42 p.m., a complaint of snowmobiles running in a yard on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Fraud:

At 8:09 a.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 9:19 a.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 4:05 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 6:01 p.m., the theft of food from a freezer was reported on Soldiers Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Domestic:

At 12:56 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Stoeke Drive in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:44 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Fraud:

At 11:27 a.m., an individual on 29th Street SE reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 12:25 p.m., an individual on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 1:06 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Freestone Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:22 p.m., a package containing $36 worth of vitamins was reported stolen from a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Child endangerment:

At 9:15 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported from Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 11:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Threats:

At 3:19 p.m., an individual on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Domestic:

At 12:06 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:43 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 2:51 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Fight:

At 10:15 p.m., a fight was reported at a business on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The matter was settled.

