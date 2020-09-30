TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

Theft:

At 10:16 a.m., a theft on Northwood Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 11:25 a.m., a theft on Jessie Street in Marble was reported. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 12:18 p.m., several classic cars were damaged on Gama Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. There are suspects and no damage estimate was given.

Drug complaint:

At 12:22 p.m., a drug complaint was received from an individual on Third River Road in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 3:10 p.m., a theft of a political sign at a site on Crystal Springs Loop in rural Grand Rapids was received. No value was given.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

Domestic:

At 1:41 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 146 in rural Deer River.

Fight:

At 9:12 a.m., a report of a fight in the jail annex in Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.

Fire:

At 1:04 p.m., a report of logging equipment on fire was received on Camp Five Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 5:55 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on County Road 88 in Itasca County. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Bawden Street in Marble. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 11:11 a.m., a sexual incident was reported from Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

Burglary:

At 1:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cedar Lake Lane in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 2:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Twin Lakes Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:52 p.m., the theft of a political sign from a site on North Johnson Lake Road in rural Deer River was reported. No value was given.

Fire:

At 5:16 p.m., a motor vehicle fire on Sucker Lake Road in rural Nashwauk was reported. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

Accident:

At 2:22 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle without injuries on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids was received.

Burglary:

At 8:14 a.m., the burglary of a garage on Third Avenue in Calumet was reported. Tools and other items were taken. No value was given.

ATV complaint:

At 1:18 p.m., a report that all-terrain vehicles were damaging property on County Road 10 in rural Bovey was received. The case is under investigation.

Burglary:

At 2:27 p.m., a burglary of a residence on Rajala Mill Road in rural Bigfork was reported. Guns were taken in the incident. No value was given.

Theft:

At 3 p.m., the theft of political signs from a site on Highway 38 in rural Deer River was reported. No value was given.

Assault:

At 4:12 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 128 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 6 p.m., the theft of a watercraft from property on Sipe Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. No value was given.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

Burglary: At 4:18 a.m., a burglary was reported on Shallow Lake Lane in rural Warba. It turned out that a raccoon was the culprit.

Accident:

At 10:30 a.m., a dirt bike accident with injuries was reported on County Road 566 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Missing person:

At 11:12 a.m., a missing person report was received from an individual on Pine Landing Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 6:11 p.m., the theft of three flamingo yard ornaments were reported taken from a yard on Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

Theft:

At 9:07 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Loon Point Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 2:37 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

