TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Property damage:
At 1:28 p.m., a tire was reported slashed on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was found that the tire was not damaged.
Theft:
At 4:19 p.m., a report of Fetinol patches being taken from a residence on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:09 p.m., an individual on Golf Course Road reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:29 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch on Rangeline Road in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Accident:
At 4:12 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:10 a.m., six pairs of jeans were reported taken from a laundry room at an apartment complex on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Accident:
At 11:41 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Property damage/theft:
At 3:28 p.m., it was found that someone had rewired off of the main breaker to supply power to another residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There are suspects and the case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 6:10 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 6:43 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
