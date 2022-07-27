TUESDAY, JULY 19
Vulnerable adult:
At 11:26 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult at a site on Pokegama Avenue North was received. The situation was rectified.
Blight:
At 12:47 p.m., a blight issue was reported on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 1:37 p.m., a blight issue was reported on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and will fix the issue. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2 p.m., a blight issue was reported on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:26 p.m., a blight issue was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and will take care of the issue.
Harassment:
At 2:55 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:06 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
AT 4:49 p.m., an assault was reported at an unspecified site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 6:52 p.m., an individual on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 9:25 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
Trespass:
At 6:26 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:22 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Alicia Spur in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 9:23 a.m.,a case of trespassing was reported at a site on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. One individual received a verbal warning for illegal dumping of trash in a dumpster.
Suspicious person:
At 9:45 a.m., a complaint of a suspicious person at a site on the River Road was received. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10 a.m., an individual on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:48 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was found with an item valued at $4.97. The individual was arrested for two outstanding Itasca County warrants for failure to appear-shoplifting. He also was allegedly found with a felony amount of drugs.
Accident:
At 4:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was treated at the scene for a small cut on a forearm.
Theft:
At 4:16 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 5:04 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Theft:
At 8:11 a.m., the theft of keys from a business on the River Road was reported. There is a suspect in the case.
Suspicious activity:
At 12:02 p.m., it was reported that a loaf of bread was placed under the windshield of a vehicle parked on 14th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There was no damage.
Theft:
At 12:22 p.m., a kindle was reported stolen from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 7:16 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Weapon fire:
At 8:29 p.m., weapon fire was reported in the area around Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Nothing was found.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Vulnerable adult:
At 9:27 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult on Lakeview Street in Pengilly was received. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 9:36 a.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 10:03 a.m., a case of fraud was reported by an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 10:11 a.m., a vulnerable adult was reported on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:13 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 10:17 a.m., a blight violation was identified at a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Vulnerable adult:
At 10:19 a.m., a vulnerable adult was reported on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fight:
At 11:42 a.m., a fight was reported near the intersection of Second Avenue SE and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was reported that a group of about 10 people was fighting and then fled the area. Three females were detained and declined to press charges.
Domestic:
At 11:49 a.m.,a domestic incident was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Vulnerable adult:
At 1:51 p.m., a vulnerable adult was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:01 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 29th Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 2:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Ridge Road in Marcell. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 2:53 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. It appeared everything was fine.
Harassment:
At 4:28 p.m., an individual on Lee Road in rural Deer River reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:01 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 65 in Goodland. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:30 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 128 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:02 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Wild Rose Lane in rural Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Fight:
At 1:31 a.m., a fight was reported at a business on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. Nothing was found.
Suspicious person:
At 2:33 a.m., a suspicious person was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:47 a.m., a telephone and medicine was reported taken from a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The individual who made the complaint was arrested on an active Itasca County warrant.
Burglary:
At 11:49 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Old Wirt Road in Wirt. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 12:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:20 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:47 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 4 in Spring Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:06 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Spang Road in rural Hill City.
Suspicious person:
At 6:36 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:21 p.m., a side window on a vehicle was broken while parked on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Disturbance:
At 10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Officer injured:
At 11:25 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Disturbance:
At 12:13 a.m., a loud music complaint was received concerning a business on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The business agreed to quiet things.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 1:08 a.m., a report of people in a vehicle shooting Splatz guns at people on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Nothing was found.
Man injured:
At 3:16 a.m., a fight was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that an individual had been run over by a truck. The individual was transported by ambulance to Grand Itasca for care. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:18 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on Howard Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
MONDAY, JULY 25
Suspicious activity:
At 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Tupper Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:22 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The men’s bathroom at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex had graffiti written on it. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 8:43 a.m., two paint sprayers were reported taken from a trailer parked on Fourth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The items are valued at about $550.
Theft:
At 9:26 a.m., a report of a check being taken out of a mail box on Fourth Street NE and then altered. An attempt to cash the check was made, The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 9:33 a.m., an individual on Eagle View Drive in rural Bovey reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 9:42 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle at a site near the intersection of County Road 63 and Kalar Road in Cohasset was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:02 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:42 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Casa Grande Boulevard in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 12:29 p.m., an individual on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Missing person:
At 12:51 p.m., a missing person report was received from an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 12:59 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at a site on Park Drive in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 1:50 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Batson Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 2:03 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 3:04 p.m., an individual on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:39 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 7:27 p.m., a domestic incident was reported at a site on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.