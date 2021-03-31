SUNDAY, MARCH 14

Officer injured:

At 3:32 p.m., an officer was reported injured during the arrest of an individual on Elm Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 4:05 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 7:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

Accident:

At 10:37 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 2:22 p.m., an individual on 14th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 4:06 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned to the facility.

Domestic/Damage to property:

At 8:09 p.m., a domestic situation with a vehicle being damaged was reported on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 8:22 p.m., an individual on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Threats:

At 8:40 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 9:01 a.m., an individual on Norway Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 1:49 p.m., an individual on Ninth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 2:42 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Domestic/damage to property:

At 4:15 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. In addition, two holes were kicked into a wall. There is a suspect.

Child endangerment:

At 4:31 p.m., a child endangerment case was reported on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 4:51 p.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on Priem Road in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 11:04 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located at returned to her residence.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Harassment:

At 2:06 p.m., an individual on County Road 63 in Cohasset reported being harassed. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 5:11 p.m., an alleged alcohol license violation was reported on County Road 52 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Theft:

At 10:22 p.m., a theft report was received from Highway 169 in Pengilly. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Child endangerment:

At 8:26 a.m., a case of child endangerment were an infant was left alone in a vehicle on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. The suspect was advised not to do it again.

Property damage:

At 9:51 a.m., a case of property damage was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:27 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.

Violation:

At 12:19 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 3:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Burglary:

At 3:55 p.m., a burglary and property damage to a cabin was reported on Forestry Road 2378 in Itasca County. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 7:38 p.m., an individual on County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 10:52 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have crashed into a church on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. The driver is facing charges in the case.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Violation:

At 10:17 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sadie Street in Marble. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 12:09 p.m., a theft of merchandise was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and cited for theft.

Officer injured:

At 12:18 a.m., an officer was injured by possible blood borne pathogen exposure on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 1:06 p.m., an individual on 25th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 1:17 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Grass fire:

At 5:05 p.m., a grass fire was reported on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids. An individual allegedly interfered with a firefighter and was warned not to do it again. The individual was burning garbage in a yard.

Burglary:

At 5:20 p.m., a cabin was reported burglarized on Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.

Child endangerment:

At 6:59 p.m., a child endangerment report was received from Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 11:56 p.m., a window was reported broken at a residence on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Assault:

At 4:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Gas driveoff:

At 3:26 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

Structure fire:

At 8:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on County Road 18 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Theft:

At 8:09 a.m., a generator was reported taken from a yard on County Road 13 in the Alvwood area. No value was given.

Runaway:

At 11:07 a.m., a runaway juvenile male was reported from a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located.

Accident:

At 11:35 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on 17th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Blight:

At 11:36 a.m., a blight complaint was received on a property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.

Property damage:

At 11:37 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 1 in Togo. No damage estimate was given.

Sexual complaint:

At 12:15 p.m., a sexual offense was reported on Frandsen Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 1:17 p.m., a report of a domestic situation was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 2:23 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 2:58 p.m., a report of property damage on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids wa received. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 3:19 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:01 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 4:41 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Natural gas smell:

At 10:20 p.m., a smell of natural gas was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. Minnesota Energy inspected the scene and found no leaks.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

At 2:14 p.m., it was reported that a male was electrocuted while working on electrical equipment at a site on County Road 434 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 6:45 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

