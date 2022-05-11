SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Accident:
At 10:58 a.m., a traffic accident with no injuries was reported between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Property damage:
At 2:20 p.m., a flag was reported damaged at a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Sexual complaint:
At 4:54 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Hale Lake Point in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:08 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, MAY 2
Juvenile disturbance:
At 9:05 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 12:40 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:15 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A fake $100 bill was passed. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 3:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 3:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual received citations for theft and trespassing.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
Domestic:
At 2:03 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 5:43 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported from a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located in Deer River and police escorted the suspect back to Grand Rapids to pay for the gas.
Property damage:
At 10:36 a.m., a building on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 10:55 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
Blight:
At 11:02 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The property owner agreed to clean the property promptly.
Missing person:
At 3:08 p.m., a missing person report was received from Second Street in Bovey. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 4:30 p.m., a child endangerment report was received from Hitchcock Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity concerning a possible theft was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:41 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a parking lot at Grand Rapids High School. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect.
Suspicious person:
At 6:18 p.m., a suspicious person complaint was received from Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The incident resulted in an arrest of an individual for an alleged probation violation.
Disturbance:
At 7:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 8:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Forest Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
Accident:
At 8:33 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 10:03 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Grass fire:
At 10:32 a.m.,a grass fire was reported near Itasca Community College on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. Police officers controlled the burn with fire extinguishers until the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.
Threats:
At 10:34 a.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:49 a.m., a case of fraud was reported on Alicia Place in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 1:53 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 2:05 p.m., a case of fraud was reported on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:36 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:49 p.m., a vulnerable adult was reported on County Road 128 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. One person was injured in the accident and the report did not stipulate whether the individual was transported for medical assistance.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:46 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The business called law enforcement and said it knew the suspect and will take care of the situation.
Accident:
At 4:53 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Sago 17 in San River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:25 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for disorderly conduct and fifth degree assault while another was cited for disorderly conduct.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
Blight:
At 9:06 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a residence on Circle Drive in Grand Rapids. The property owner was advised to clean the property, and the property will be monitored.
Explosives/weapons:
At 9:50 a.m., a report concerning explosives/weapons was received from an undisclosed area of Itasca County. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:15 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 10:22 a.m., a case of blight was identified on property on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The property owner will be notified to clean the area.
ATV theft:
At 11:24 a.m., the theft of an older four-wheeler was reported from County Road 126 in Northome. No value was given.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:52 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from an area on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 12:43 p.m., an assault was reported at Grand Rapids High School. The case is under investigation with the juvenile suspects to be charged with fifth degree assault.
Fraud:
At 1:38 p.m., an individual on County Road 139 in rural Deer River reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 4:09 p.m., a violation of Grand Rapids zoning/ordinance was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:39 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:41 p.m., property damage was reported on Highway 38 in the Marcell area. No more information was available.
Dirt bike complaint:
At 6:38 p.m., a complaint of dirt bikes being driven in Oakland and Veteran parks in Grand Rapids was received. One individual was located and advised to not ride in the parks.
Theft:
At 9:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Fraud:
At 8:56 a.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:07 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature came from South Pughole Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:14 a.m., an individual on Madonna Drive in rural Bovey reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:15 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 4:47 p.m., a vulnerable adult was reported on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 7:21 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Madonna Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 9:13 p.m., a fire was reported at a site on Northview Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available. Gas driveoff:
At 9:18 p.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and returned to pay for the gas.
Property damage:
At 10:32 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Disturbance:
At 3:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 6:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Arctic Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 7:22 a.m., a trespassing complaint was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 8:32 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Whitetail Hills Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10:19 a.m., an individual on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Drug complaints:
At 10:47 a.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 11:01 a.m., an individual on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 11:58 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile tobacco use:
At 2:01 p.m., a report of a juvenile using tobacco was received from somewhere on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:01 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 5:15 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 6:30 p.m., a report was received of an individual causing problems at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The individual was trespassed from the business for one year.
Property damage:
At 6:54 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Third River Road SE in Pennington. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 9:41 p.m., a fire was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 9:52 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10:10 p.m., an individual on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 10:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Trespass:
At 2:45 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was warned to stay off the property.
Accident:
At 9:45 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 11:46 a.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located and returned.
Theft:
At 5:07 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 8:13 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, MAY 9
Disturbance:
At 1:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. A window was broken in the incident. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:40 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 10:30 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and agreed to pay the bill.
Non-sufficient check:
At 11:57 a.m., a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving a non-sufficient check. There is a suspect.
Accident:
At 12:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Trespass:
At 1:23 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 2:20 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:39 p.m., two shoplifters were reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were found with trading cards valued at $39.98. One of the individuals was cited for shoplifting.
Domestic:
At 10:06 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
