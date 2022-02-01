TUESDAY, JAN. 25
Accident:
At 5:50 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on County Road 63 in Cohasset.
Domestic:
At 9:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 10:52 a.m., an individual on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 4:36 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:10 p.m., property damage was reported on West Hart Lake Road in Goodland. No more information was available.
Weapon fire:
At 7:37 p.m., weapon fire was reported near County Road 143 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:58 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:41 p.m., a report of a vehicle striking an electrical box on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. No damage estimate was given.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
Scam:
At 9:21 a.m., an individual on Pine Ridge Drive in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 11:06 a.m., a chain link for an overhead garage door at a business on County Road 63in Cohasset was reported. No damage estimate was given.
Child endangerment:
At 12:45 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:14 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic;
At 9:25 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 10:42 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Schmidt Road in rural Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Explosive weapons:
At 12:30 a.m., a report concerning explosive weapons was received from Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset.
Violation:
At 8:29 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:02 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Canal Street in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:33 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 17th Avenue NW and Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 10:35 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot of a business on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 12:45 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:05 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Street NW in Grand Rapids. One driver was cited for an unspecified driving violation.
Hit and run:
At 3:54 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 4:25 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on Glenwood Drive in LaPrairie. The case is under investigation.
Fight:
At 6:49 p.m., a fight was reported at a site on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The situation was resolved.
Theft:
At 7:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 9:44 p.m., an individual was arrested at Grand Itasca Medical Center for theft that was allegedly committed earlier.
