THURSDAY, JULY 2
Disturbance:
At 4:20 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids for a domestic disturbance. Reporting party said a male who appeared to be under the influence struck a female in the head area.
Theft:
At 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of a theft of a purse from a vehicle parked on SE Third Avenue in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:59 p.m., an officer responded to a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids for a report of theft. Suspect said they bought groceries but forgot to pay for some pop and it was an accident. Reporting party advised this is the third time suspects have been involved in a shoplifting complaint.
Welfare check:
At 2:46 p.m., an officer responded to a call at a hotel on East Highway 2 in Grand Rapids to check on a male individual who was passed out outside the building in a chair. It was determined the man was on probation and subject to spot check. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accident:
At 3:07 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of NE First Avenue and Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. Damage was minimal and no one was injured.
Burglary:
At 6:32 p.m., an officer responded to a call reporting an alleged break in and theft at a motel on U.S. Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. Reporting party said approximately $30 was taken as well as a lock box containing a large amount of prescription drugs.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Gas theft:
At 8:30 a.m., a convenience store on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids reported a gas theft of $24.65. Suspect car was described as a silver Dodge Dart.
Theft:
At 10:20 p.m., an officer responded to a report of theft from a male party who was staying in a hotel on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids the night prior. Taken was the man’s 9 mm handgun as well as about $12 in cash.
Accident:
At 4 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of NE Third Avenue and NE Fifth Street in Grand Rapids for a two vehicle crash. Damage was moderate. No injuries were reported.
Property damage:
At 4:11 p.m., an officer responded to a report that a vehicle parked on NW 14th Street was damaged from what appears to be a baseball bat.
Theft:
At 4:18 p.m., an officer took a report of a stolen air conditioner from an abandoned home on South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Disorderly conduct:
At 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man was yelling and screaming at people near NE Fifth Street in Grand Rapids. The man was found to be highly intoxicated and continued to yell at officers. He was transported to jail.
Accident:
At 8:49 p.m., an officer took a report of a past action motor vehicle accident that occurred in a parking lot on South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
Assault:
At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that took place at a residence on River Road in Grand Rapids. The reporting party said a male kicked in his door and proceeded to beat him up.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
Assault:
At 2:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel on SE 17th Street in Grand Rapids for a report of a domestic assault.
Theft:
At 1:53 p.m., an officer responded to a report of theft at a motel on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Grass fire:
At 5:46 p.m., officers assisted the Grand Rapids Fire Department with a grass fire on River Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids for a report of shoplifting. Total value of theft was $54.05.
Property damage:
At 10:27 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Itasca Street in Grand Rapids for a report of property damage. The reporting party stated that some graffiti spray was painted on the side of a building. Approximate damage estimate is $25.
Domestic:
At 2:34 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a domestic situation on NE 11th Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 3:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motel on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids for a report of a disturbance involving a female who was very distraught. The woman was brought to Grand Itasca to be evaluated.
Theft:
At 3:36 p.m., an officer responded to a grocery store on South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids for a report that a female party had attempted to steal Gatorade and women’s clothing from the store. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:02 p.m., an officer was dispatched to South Pokegama Avenue and Golf Course Road in regards to a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported.
