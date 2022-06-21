FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Domestic:

At 9:02 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Jackson Village Road in rural Deer River.

Trespass:

At 9:13 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported on First Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Drugs/weapons:

At 11:19 a.m., a report of a drug deal taking place at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. When police officers arrived, they determined there was no drug deal but an individual said another individual had allegedly pointed a gun at him. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 12:29 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:35 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 19th Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 1:15 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Blight:

At 1:26 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Gas driveoff:

At 1:26 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 2 in Swan River. No more information was available.

Blight:

At 1:40 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 1:51 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 1:58 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 2:41 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Child endangerment:

At 3:32 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 6:55 p.m., it was reported that four juveniles were damaging a fishing pier on Crystal Lake in Grand Rapids and were throwing things in the lake. Officers determined there was no crime.

Dirt bike complaint:

At 9:23 p.m., a complaint was received of a dirt bike traveling at a fast speed in an area near Oakland Park in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation. 

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Domestic:

At 5:14 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Kenton Road in rural Bovey.

Domestic:

At 2:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Child endangerment:

At 3:25 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. It was reported that a baby was allegedly left in a car seat along in a vehicle while it was running. The case was unfounded.

Accident:

At 5:08 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at an undisclosed location in the county. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 5:57 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Glenwood Drive in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 9:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids. The case was documented by police.

Violation:

At 9:45 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 11:31 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Accident:

At 10:53 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 12:19 p.m., a telephone was reported damaged at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate is about $1,000.

Trespass:

At 12:49 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were issued trespass orders.

Theft:

At 9:34 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for misdemeanor theft/shoplifting.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Disturbance:

At 8:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 10:06 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:15 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 12:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on South Chase Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:32 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Maine Avenue East in Deer River.

Accident:

At 3:01 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on First Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 3:06 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Ninth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 4:38 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle left the roadway, struck a power box near the intersection of Third Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, and the driver left the scene. A suspect was located. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 6:40 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Island View Drive in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 11:53 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that a nurse at Grand Itasca Medical Center was bitten by a patient. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Violation:

At 3:12 p.m., a violation of probation/parole was reported on River View Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 6:09 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Clearwater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 10:01 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Officer injured:

At 12:05 a.m., a report of an officer injured was reported at a site on County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 11:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on 8-Mile Road in Itasca County. No more information was available.

Trespass:

At 12:22 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 1 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on Bruce Creek Road in Goodland. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 2:05 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 2:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:51 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Drug complaints:

At 3:13 p.m., an individual on South Pughole Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a violation concerning drugs. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:09 p.m., a theft concerning a credit card was reported from an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:27 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A total of $43.37 in items were involved. One individual was cited for theft.

Gas driveoff:

At 9:05 p.m., a gas driveoff of $89.35 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and will rectify the situation.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Accident:

At 5:31 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids.

Zoning:

At 8:34 a.m., a report was received of a person camping in a park on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was advised that there was no camping in the park and he relocated.

Zoning/ordinance:

At 9:43 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Zoning/ordinance:

At 9:51 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Zoning/ordinance:

At 10:32 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on 20th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 5:31 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Sexual complaint:

At 6:26 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available. 

Disturbance:

At 10:08 p.m., a report was received that an individual dumped milk and egg whites into a hot tub at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Burglary:

At 1:01 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Old Wirt Road in Wirt. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 2:38 p.m., an individual on County Road 426 in Warba reported a probation/parole violation. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 8:39 p.m., an assault was reported in an undisclosed part of the county. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Officer injured:

At 3:52 a.m., a report of an officer injured on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 4:03 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 256 and County Road 268 in rural Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:08 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 9:59 a.m., a window on a vehicle parked at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.

Accident:

At 10:15 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Scam:

At 2:16 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Child endangerment:

At 1:40 a.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fifth Street NE in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 7:21 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Half Circle Drive in Pengilly. No more information was available.

Gas driveoff:

At 1:57 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Water incident:

At 3:04 p.m., a water incident was reported at an undisclosed site in the county. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide further information.

Theft:

At 3:13 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was found with $81.56 worth of unpaid items and was cited for theft.

Accident:

At 4:13 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and Timber Tree Road in Cohasset.

Disturbance:

At 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 9:22 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Property damage:

At 7:38 a.m., a window to a business on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.

Theft:

At 4:05 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting.

Accident:

At 5:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 7:21 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation. 

 

