FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Domestic:
At 9:02 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Jackson Village Road in rural Deer River.
Trespass:
At 9:13 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported on First Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drugs/weapons:
At 11:19 a.m., a report of a drug deal taking place at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. When police officers arrived, they determined there was no drug deal but an individual said another individual had allegedly pointed a gun at him. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 12:29 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:35 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 19th Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 1:15 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 1:26 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:26 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 2 in Swan River. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 1:40 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 1:51 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 1:58 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:41 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Child endangerment:
At 3:32 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:55 p.m., it was reported that four juveniles were damaging a fishing pier on Crystal Lake in Grand Rapids and were throwing things in the lake. Officers determined there was no crime.
Dirt bike complaint:
At 9:23 p.m., a complaint was received of a dirt bike traveling at a fast speed in an area near Oakland Park in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Domestic:
At 5:14 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Kenton Road in rural Bovey.
Domestic:
At 2:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 3:25 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. It was reported that a baby was allegedly left in a car seat along in a vehicle while it was running. The case was unfounded.
Accident:
At 5:08 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at an undisclosed location in the county. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 5:57 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Glenwood Drive in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 9:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids. The case was documented by police.
Violation:
At 9:45 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 11:31 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
Accident:
At 10:53 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 12:19 p.m., a telephone was reported damaged at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate is about $1,000.
Trespass:
At 12:49 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were issued trespass orders.
Theft:
At 9:34 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for misdemeanor theft/shoplifting.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
Disturbance:
At 8:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:06 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:15 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on South Chase Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:32 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Maine Avenue East in Deer River.
Accident:
At 3:01 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on First Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 3:06 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Ninth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:38 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle left the roadway, struck a power box near the intersection of Third Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, and the driver left the scene. A suspect was located. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:40 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Island View Drive in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 11:53 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that a nurse at Grand Itasca Medical Center was bitten by a patient. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Violation:
At 3:12 p.m., a violation of probation/parole was reported on River View Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:09 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Clearwater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:01 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Officer injured:
At 12:05 a.m., a report of an officer injured was reported at a site on County Road 76 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on 8-Mile Road in Itasca County. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 12:22 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on Bruce Creek Road in Goodland. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:05 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:51 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 3:13 p.m., an individual on South Pughole Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a violation concerning drugs. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:09 p.m., a theft concerning a credit card was reported from an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:27 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A total of $43.37 in items were involved. One individual was cited for theft.
Gas driveoff:
At 9:05 p.m., a gas driveoff of $89.35 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and will rectify the situation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Accident:
At 5:31 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids.
Zoning:
At 8:34 a.m., a report was received of a person camping in a park on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was advised that there was no camping in the park and he relocated.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:43 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:51 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 10:32 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported on 20th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:31 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 6:26 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 10:08 p.m., a report was received that an individual dumped milk and egg whites into a hot tub at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Burglary:
At 1:01 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Old Wirt Road in Wirt. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:38 p.m., an individual on County Road 426 in Warba reported a probation/parole violation. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 8:39 p.m., an assault was reported in an undisclosed part of the county. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Officer injured:
At 3:52 a.m., a report of an officer injured on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:03 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 256 and County Road 268 in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:08 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 9:59 a.m., a window on a vehicle parked at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 10:15 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 2:16 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Child endangerment:
At 1:40 a.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fifth Street NE in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:21 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Half Circle Drive in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:57 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Water incident:
At 3:04 p.m., a water incident was reported at an undisclosed site in the county. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide further information.
Theft:
At 3:13 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was found with $81.56 worth of unpaid items and was cited for theft.
Accident:
At 4:13 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and Timber Tree Road in Cohasset.
Disturbance:
At 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 9:22 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
Property damage:
At 7:38 a.m., a window to a business on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 4:05 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting.
Accident:
At 5:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 7:21 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.