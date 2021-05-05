TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Theft:
At 12:01 p.m., a report of a single sandal being taken at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. A female was cited for theft.
Accident:
At 12:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for no valid driver’s license. No more information was available.
Stop arm violation:
At 3:49 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:50 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 5:08 p.m., graffiti was reported in a women’s bathroom at Central Square Mall. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 5:38 p.m., a shoplifter at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported to have taken $22.06 worth of items. A female was cited for theft in the incident.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Hit and run:
At 9:01 a.m., a vehicle was observed striking another vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Second Street NE and First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids and then fleeing the scene. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 1:34 p.m., a report of a street sweeper striking a vehicle parked on the River Road in Grand Rapids was received. No damage estimate was given.
Fraud:
At 1:38 p.m., an individual on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Stop arm violation:
At 2:34 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on 14th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Children were not on the ground. One individual will be cited in the incident.
Accident:
At 2:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Avenue NE and Ridgewood Road in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 3:09 p.m., an individual on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Child endangerment:
At 4:07 p.m., it was reported that a child was not properly secured in a baby seat in a vehicle on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and a citation may be issued.
Damage to property:
At 5:23 p.m., a portable bathroom was reported tipped over by juveniles in Grussendorf Park on Eighth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Three juveniles were located and their parents informed of the incident. Parents of the juveniles assisted in restoring the item to its proper location. There was no damage. Parents insisted that the juveniles then pick up garbage in the park.
Assault:
At 11:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Domestic:
At 1:56 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Sexual complaint:
At 2:30 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 3:23 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Grass fire:
At 3:29 p.m., a grass fire was reported near the walking bridge and along the riverbank on Second Street NE in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department extinguished the fire. It appears the fire started possibly from a cigarette being thrown into the grass.
Theft:
At 5:58 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The female suspect ran from the scene and was later located in a wooded area. The female appeared to need medical assistance and an ambulance transported her to a local medical facility.
Accident:
At 10:54 p.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 2 near the intersection of 27th Avenue NE. One individual was transported for medical assistance to a medical facility.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Drug complaint:
At 8:10 a.m., a drug complaint was received from the Itasca County Jail in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Weapon fire:
At 5:08 p.m., weapon fire was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was advised not to shoot in the city limits.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Runaway:
At 3:40 p.m., a runaway complaint was taken from a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Grass fire:
At 7:09 p.m., a grass fire was reported in the empty lot between Home Depot and WalMart. An individual was observed starting the fire. The Grand Rapids Fire Department extinguished the fire and the suspect was not located.
Runaway:
At 10:07 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was not located.
