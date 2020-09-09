Wednesday, Aug. 26
Escape/flight:
At 10:14 a.m., a report of an individual being arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle on Pine Landing Drive in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:10 p.m., a theft at a site on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake was reported. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 10:18 p.m., a report of a male party being caught exiting a building on Highway 2 in Deer River was received. No more information was available.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Disturbance:
At 1:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Pipeline Road in rural Deer River. One male was cited and transported to detox.
Suspicious people:
At 6:02 a.m., a report was received of people walking through back yards on Alice Avenue in Marble. Several people were located and three were arrested for felony body only warrants.
Violation:
At 10:08 a.m., a violation of an order for protection was reported on Highway 6 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 3:29 p.m., a case of fraud was reported from an individual on Norway Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Friday, Aug. 28
Threats:
At 4:36 a.m., an individual on Sparrow Street in Deer River reported receiving threats involving a handgun. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:16 a.m., a report of graffiti being put on a building on Highway 1 in Cook was received. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 11:47 a.m., a report of a burglary was reported on County Road 172 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:14 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 12:25 p.m., a resident on Indian Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported that contents of a package received was suspicious. No more information was available.
Recovered:
At 3:58 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered on West Splithand Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 5:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on County Road 249 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:04 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids that resulted in a rest for driving while intoxicated. No more information was available.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Theft:
At 1:50 p.m., the theft of money from a site on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 11:04 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Accident:
At 1:21 a.m., an accident with injuries involving an all-terrain vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Little Sweden Road and West Little Sweden Road. Alcohol was involved in the incident. No more information was available.
Monday, Aug. 31
Property damage:
At 9:30 a.m., damage was reported to political campaign signs at a site on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 11:30 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Silverwood Avenue in Marble.
Harassment:
At 12:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual who was at a business on Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 12:32 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was received from an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Fatal accident:
At 12:47 a.m., a fatal all-terrain accident with injuries on County Road 584 in rural Nashwauk was received. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 8:46 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an individual on West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:07 a.m., the theft of sod from property on Stony Point Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. A suspect was located and issued a citation for theft.
Property damage:
At 12:56 p.m., it was reported that a large rock fell out of a dump truck and struck a vehicle breaking its windshield at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 63 in Cohasset. No damage estimate was given.
Sexual assault:
At 1:16 p.m., a report of a possible sexual assault was received from an individual on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:55 p.m., a theft on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 3:53 p.m.., a scam was reported by an individual on East Shore Drive in Pengilly. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6: 25 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Bluewater Road in rural Grand Rapids. A suspect left the scene and was located with a vehicle pursuit occurring. No more information was available.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Fraud:
At 10:24 a.m., a fraud case was reported from an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Escape/flight:
At 3:15 p.m., a case of escape/flight on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:46 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from Beier Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 6:28 p.m., a report of a garage fire at a residence on Second Street NE in Cohasset was received. The Grand Rapids Fire Department was assisted by the Cohasset Fire Department in fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
