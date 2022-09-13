THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Theft:
At 4:20 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 5:54 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 6:39 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect in the case.
Driving complaint:
An individual in a vehicle near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported that an individual in another vehicle had thrown a bottle at their vehicle. The suspect was located but no more information was available.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Accident:
At 5:41 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 119 in rural Deer River.
Domestic:
At 6:07 a.m., a domestic incident was reported near the intersection of Highway 2 West and 20th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:45 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Cedar Street in Bigfork.
Violation:
At 1:47 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:47 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Sugar Hills Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:14 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Turtle Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:29 p.m., a theft of a package was reported at a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. It was reported the package was opened and then returned. A suspect was advised to not do it again.
Theft:
At 5:42 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 8:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:49 p.m., a wallet was reported taken from a business on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Harassment:
At 11:42 p.m., an individual on 14th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Walkaway:
At 7:23 a.m., a walkaway was reported at a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and agreed to return.
Disturbance:
At 11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Turtle Lake View Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:06 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 1:34 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:59 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 3:20 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 5:19 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 5:59 p.m., an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 6:35 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 11:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road37 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Theft:
At 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 40 in Effie. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 1:25 p.m., an individual at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Horsehead Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located.
Property damage:
At 9:09 p.m., two beer cans were reported thrown at a residence on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids and causing damage. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 10:57 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
Theft:
At 10:01 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two individuals were reported to have pushed out a car full of items without paying for them. No value was given and the case is under investigation. There are suspects.
Walkaway:
At 10:06 a.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
Accident:
At 1:20 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:53 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:27 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 7:35 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
Property damage:
At 8:09 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 63 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:10 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Drug complaints:
At 10:58 a.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an individual in southeast Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disorderly conduct:
At 12:52 p.m., a case of disorderly conduct was reported from a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 3:38 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from south Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:34 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Allen Drive in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 10:43 p.m., an individual at a site on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT.7
Sexual complaint:
At 8:38 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received by an individual at a site in Warba. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 11:20 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Christie Lane in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 12:17 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on County Road 14 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 6:56 p.m., drug complaints were received by an individual on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 9:51 p.m., a complaint of a suspicious vehicle was received from an unspecified part of Itasca County. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Domestic:
At 12:43 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Riverside Avenue in Cohasset.
Assault:
At 5:35 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 7:35 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Water incident:
At 10:02 a.m., a water incident was reported at a site on County Road 554 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 11:11 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Coral Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:53 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 330 and County Road 59 in rural Bovey.
Theft:
At 1:43 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Lily Pond Trail in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 2:11 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported in the Sucker Lake area of rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 2:32 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported at a site on South Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on County Road 426 in Warba. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 5:31 p.m.,a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Drug complaints:
At 8:30 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an individual in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Fatal accident:
At 11:21 a.m., a traffic accident fatality was reported on Highway 169 in rural Hill City. No more information was available.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 1:08 p.m., a recreational vehicle complaint was received from a site on Pancake Lake Access in Wawina. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 5:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 138 in Blackduck. No more information was available.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Trespass:
At 11:26 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a site on Bruce Creek Road in Warba. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4:36 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
