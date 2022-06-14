MONDAY, JUNE 6
Harassment:
At 11:30 a.m., an individual on Clover Lane in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:35 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 1:31 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The property owner was issued a blight elimination notification and the property will be monitored.
Fire:
At 4:16 p.m., a fire was reported in a garbage can on the 1200 block of Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The fire was out by the time police arrived at the scene. The Grand Rapids Fire Department was called out to ventilate a business in the strip mall near the fire.
Property damage:
At 5:07 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked at an undetermined area of Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Violation:
At 7:07 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Millie Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
Property damage:
At 7:44 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Columbia Street in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 11:10 a.m.., a case of blight was identified at a site on Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:30 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Swan River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:44 p.m., a kayak located near Sugar Lake had a registration sticker taken off it. No value was given.
Accident:
At 1:51 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:14 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South reported the theft of a dog. The dog was located and returned to the owner.
Fraud:
At 4:05 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 8:40 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Stephens Street South in Taconite. The case is under investigation.
Grass fire:
At 10:16 p.m., a grass fire was reported at a site near Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
Accident:
At 8:55 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Allen Drive in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 9:51 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:51 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 11:22 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner of property assured police that the problem will be taken care of. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 11:27 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The property owner was advised of the problem and rectified it.
Blight:
At 11:37 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was notified and agreed to take care of the problems. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 12:27 p.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The property owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Suspicious person:
At 12:27 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 21st Street South in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 12:46 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Donovan Drive in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:05 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:05 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:31 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on County Road 336in rural Bovey.
Property damage:
At 2:39 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 3:37 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult on Kolp Road in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4:27 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Child endangerment:
At 5:05 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 6:12 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Accident:
At 7:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 8:40 p.m., a gasoline driveoff of $70 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and returned to pay for the gas.
Motor vehicle fire:
At 11:21 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported near the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A police officer extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded and hosed the vehicle down to cool it off.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
Harassment:
At 8:43 a.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Dumpster fire:
At 8:45 a.m., a dumpster fire was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Police officer controlled the fire until the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 9:40 a.m., a camper near Oakland Park on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids was advised he could not camp by the river as it was in the city limits.
Property damage:
At 10:01 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 11:17 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:45 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Violation;
At 12:54 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on First Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 1:16 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 1:37 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Knollwood Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:06 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:14 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:18 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:44 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 3:15 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 3:18 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:50 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Burglary:
At 3:53 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
At 1:16 p.m., a zoning/ordinance complaint was received on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4:28 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:43 p.m., a bicycle was reported taken from outside a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Fireworks complaint:
At 8:59 p.m., a fireworks complaint was received from a site on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
