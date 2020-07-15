Monday, July 6

Theft:

At 10:46 a.m., two coolers were reported taken from the back of a vehicle parked on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No value was given.

Hit and run:

At 12:02 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Highway 2 in Deer River. A female was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run.

Tuesday, July 7

Gas drive off:

At 4:39 a.m., a gas drive off was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. Two suspects were located and will pay the bill.

Theft:

At 8:23 a.m., the theft of two trailers and two side-by-sides from a business on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids was received. No value was given.

Accident:

At 8:42 a.m., a report was received of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 176 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 9:38 a.m., the theft of barn cupola valued at between $600 to $800 was reported from a yard on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 9:42 a.m., the theft of medications was reported from a residence on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Accident:

At 10:55 a.m., an accident with injuries on Highway 2 in Deer River was received. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 11:12 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was transported to detox as a result of the investigation.

Driving complaint:

At 2:31 p.m., a report was received of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 169 between Coleraine and Grand Rapids. The vehicle was pulled over on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 4:50 p.m., a fraud complaint was received from a resident on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:48 p.m., a report of liquor being taken from a business on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids was received. A suspect was located in Deer River. No more information was available.

Wednesday, july 8

Theft:

At 8:07 a.m., a theft was reported from County Road 10 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 1:07 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on Hawk Street in Deer River. No more information was available.

Thursday, July 9

Assault:

At 7:39 a.m., an assault was reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Terroristic threats:

At 8:29 a.m., a complaint of terroristic threats was received from County Road 426 in Warba. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 10:02 a.m., a report of property damage was received from Second Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.

Blight:

At 10:13 a.m., an owner of property on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids was notified of a blight situation. The situation will be monitored.

Theft:

At 3:47 p.m., a theft of services complaint was received from Third Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect had placed garbage in a business garbage container. The suspect was located and advised not to do it again.

Friday, July 10

Accident:

At 11:07 a.m., a vehicle struck a light pole in a business parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.

Accident:

At 12:08 p.m., a one-vehicle rollover was reported at the intersection of County Road 16 and Kreklow Road in Goodland. The driver was transported to a medical facility with injuries. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 12:24 p.m., a report of a mail box being damaged when hit by a vehicle was received from Highway 6 in Deer River. No value was given.

Blight:

At 12:50 p.m., an owner was informed of a blight situation on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.

Hit and run:

At 2:38 p.m., a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was damaged in a hit and run situation. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 3:02 p.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was identified at a local bank. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:42 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.

Fraud:

At 4:41 p.m., a resident on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported fraudulent activity on a bank card. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 6:41 p.m., a rollover with injuries was reported on County Road 551 in Cook. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 8:57 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 333 in rural Bovey. A arrest was made for outstanding warrants.

Domestic:

At 10:43 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 311 in rural Deer River. One female was arrested for domestic assault.

Saturday, July 11

Domestic:

At 12:52 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.

Drugs:

At 3:31 a.m., an individual was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 6 in rural Deer River for fifth degree possession of meth.

Accident:

At 4:41 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and County Road 333 in rural Bovey. There were no injuries reported.

Accident:

At 11:01 a.m., an accident involving an Itasca County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There was little to no damage to both vehicles.

Assault:

At 2:26 p.m., a report was received of an assault on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork. It was discovered that a female tried to get into a car and was flung off. The case is under investigation and no more information was available.

Accident:

At 8:28 p.m., a report of a dirt bike accident in the Pengilly area was received. The driver had a possible broken leg.

At 8:28 p.m., a report of $270 taken from a purse accidentally left at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, July 12

Damage to property:

At 10:52 a.m., a report of a damaged mail box was received from Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Theft:

At 11 a.m., a theft of a lawn ornament valued at about $30 was reported at a residence on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 11:31 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE n Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 12:17 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run incident on Otis Lane in Cohasset. No value was given.

Domestic:

At 1:39 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Glenwood Drive in rural Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 2:15 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 2:45 p.m., a dirt bike accident was reported on Harris Township Road in rural Grand Rapids. The driver was transported to a medical facility with injuries. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 3:23 p.m., a juvenile female was injured in a water accident at a site on County Road 284 in rural Bigfork. The individual was transported to a medical facility with injuries. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:36 p.m., an individual on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids reported the theft of a Social Security disability check. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 8:37 p.m., a domestic assault on the River Road in Grand Rapids was reported. There is a suspect.

Runaway:

At 9:36 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

monday, july 13

Gas drive offs:

At 1:59 p.m., a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported two gas driveoffs that occurred on July 11. One was for $44.37 while the other was for $23.64. Both suspects were contacted and paid the bills.

Accident:

At 3:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries.

Mask complaint:

At 3:23 p.m., a complaint was received that a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was not following guidelines for the coronavirus. The manager of the business was advised/educated.

Accident:

At 3:32 p.m., a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. One driver was transported to a medical facility as a precaution.

Damage to property:

At 3:36 p.m., a vehicle was damaged when wind caught a door of another vehicle as it was being opened, causing it to strike the vehicle. No damage estimate was given.

