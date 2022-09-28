TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
Domestic:
At 12:30 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Officer injured:
At 4:17 a.m., a report of a police officer being injured at a site on Pokegama Avenue South was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:29 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Blackberry Acres Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Walkaway:
At 12:04 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was not located.
Accident:
At 12:32 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 1:25 p.m., an individual at a site on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 2:07 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on Gibbs Park Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
School bus stop arm:
At 4:03 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Children were not on the ground. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 5:47 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located.
Missing person:
At 7:17 p.m., a missing person report was filed from a site on 14th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
Vehicle fire:
At 8:42 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported at a site on Inger Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 9:27 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Mallum Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
Assault:
At 11:57 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Bass Lake Park Road in Effie. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 1:19 p.m., an individual at an unavailable location in Grand Rapids reported threats. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 2:54 p.m., an individual at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:07 p.m., a business on Fourth Street NW reported the theft of items. A suspect was located and agreed to return to pay for the items.
Assault:
At 4:11 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at a parking lot on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 6:42 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Runaway:
At 7:28 p.m., a runway was reported from a site on County Road 439 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:56 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Bass Lake Drive in Cohasset.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Harassment:
At 7:45 a.m., an individual at a site on Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 7:52 a.m., an individual at a site on Third Avenue SW reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 9:41 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 10:14 a.m., a trespass complaint was received from a site on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 12:34 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 1:45 p.m., an individual at a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 2:32 p.m., a report was received that there were panhandlers located at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. It was found there was no evidence for a violation.
Vehicle theft:
At 3:06 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:43 p.m., a total of $50 was reported taken from a residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The money was later located.
Accident:
At 4:18 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 76 and County Road 63 in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 6:06 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 7:20 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Disturbance:
At 7:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Harriet Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 9:39 a.m., an individual at a site on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:03 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 1:35 p.m., an individual at a site on Malbay Road in Cohasset reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:54 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 3:42 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Bridge Street in Warba. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:10 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 6:25 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Property damage:
At 6:44 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:52 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Missing person:
At 9:18 p.m., a missing person report was received from a site on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Fire:
At 12:39 a.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at an apartment located on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was found that a small grease fire on the stove was the cause and it had been extinguished upon the department’s arrival.
Structure fire:
At 12:50 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 35 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 8:36 a.m., an individual on Highway 2 in rural Deer River reported a case of threats. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:04 a.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:11 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a residence on 14th Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 11:36 a.m., an individual on Kreklow Road in Goodland reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:22 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Gary Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 12:26 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Chasewood Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 12:37 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence on 23rd Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 2:03 p.m., a mail box at a site on Davis Road in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. Damage estimate is about $200.
Property damage:
At 5:40 p.m., a window on a building located at a site on Seventh Street SW in Grand Rapids was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.
Trespass:
At 6:17 p.m., a trespass complaint at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was received. Two individuals were fishing near the north side of the dam at Blandin Paper Co., and they received a verbal warning in the incident.
Suspicious person:
At 8:33 p.m., a suspicious person complaint was received at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Property damage:
At 1:05 a.m.., property damage was reported at a site on South Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 2:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a business on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.
Suspicious person:
At 10:10 a.m., a suspicious person complaint was received at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious vehicle:
At 11:35 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at a site on County Road 143 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:57 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 12:07 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:18 p.m., a side by side, valued at about $500, was reported taken from a vehicle parked on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 3:44 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 439 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Weapon fire:
At 5:41 p.m., weapon fire was reported at a site on McGuire Lane in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:12 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
Vehicle theft:
At 6:55 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported from a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Accident:
At 8:13 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:16 a.m., a purse was reported taken about a week previously from a residence on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A billfold, keys, $40 cash, credit cards and other documents were taken. No value was given.
Theft:
At 12:12 p.m., the theft of a tackle box with four hard cases was reported taken from a coat parked on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. It is not positive the theft occurred in Grand Rapids. Total value of the missing items is about $5,000.
Walkaway:
At 12:59 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Weapon fire:
At 5:49 p.m., weapon fire was reported at a site on Knollwood Drive in Grand Rapids. An individual reported that a weapon was fire out the window of a moving vehicle. No more information was available.
Damage to property:
At 6 p.m., damage to a vehicle and property of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
