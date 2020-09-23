TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
Theft:
At 8:37 a.m., a theft complaint was received from Jesse Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 9:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 1 in Effie. As a result, three individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Fraud:
At 10:47 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an individual on Empty Bar LP in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:03 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 3:34 p.m., a missing person report was received on Fourth Street in Nashwauk. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
Fraud:
At 9:39 a.m., an identity fraud complaint was received from an individual on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:13 p.m., a burglary of a storage unit on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:17 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at Pokegama Commons Unit in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
Domestic:
At 7:37 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 17th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 8:43 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from a site on 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Domestic:
At 9:27 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Riverside Avenue in Cohasset. One individual will be charged with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call. A search warrant also was executed for controlled substances. No more information was available.
Gas leak:
At 1:59 p.m., a gasoline leak was reported at a residence on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Minnesota Energy responded and took care of the problem. It was caused by the homeowner digging.
Theft:
At 2:11 p.m., a theft was reported on Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 4:21 p.m., a fraud case was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two individuals attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill and left after the bill was refused. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:23 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from Clearwater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
Violation:
At 7:19 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:22 a.m., a theft was reported on North Johnson Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 10:52 a.m., a cabin burglary was reported on Lehinger Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:40 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an individual on Little John Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:30 p.m., a theft of a check from a mailbox on County Road 71 in rural Bovey was reported. The cash was cashed in Hibbing. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:45 p.m., the theft of $400 cash from a site on Clara Avenue in Cohasset was reported. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:33 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Highway 1 in Togo. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 7:55 p.m., a garage fire on Half Circle Drive in Pengilly was reported. No more information was available.
