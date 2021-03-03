THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Theft:
At 3:17 p.m., the theft of vehicle tires was reported from County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk.
Accident:
At 4:56 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 13 and Highway 46 in rural Blackduck.
Vehicle theft:
At 3:17 p.m., a vehicle on County Road 67 in rural Grand Rapids was reported stolen. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Fraud:
At 9:11 a.m., an individual on East Harris Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:27 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Hodgins Avenue in Taconite. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Domestic:
At 3:22 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 19 in rural Deer River.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Assault:
At 1:36 a.m., an assault was reported on King’s Landing in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 11:30 a.m., a burglary was reported on Orth Tower Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 12:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Orth Tower Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 12:50 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 1:03 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:05 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 76 and Winckler Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 5:34 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 9 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 7:40 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch near the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 353 in Taconite No more information was available.
Threats:
At 8:27 p.m., an individual on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:58 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Violation:
At 10:01 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Marble. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 11:20 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from South Pit Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:55 a.m., an individual on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Fire:
At 8:27 p.m., a report of a structure fire on West Burrows Lake Road in rural Bovey was received. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Fraud:
At 7:57 a.m., an individual on Winnie Drive in rural Deer River reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:06 a.m., an accident involving a School District 318 school bus with no injuries was reported on Bluewater Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Wild Rose Drive in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 2:46 p.m., a motor vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of County Road 8 and North Twin Bridges Road in rural Bovey was reported. No injuries were reported.
Accident:
At 3:16 p.m., a motor vehicle in a ditch on Little Sugar Lake Road in Cohasset was reported. One individual was transported for medical attention.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Harassment:
At 10:27 a.m., an individual on Little Sucker Lake Road in rural Nashwauk reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Highway 169 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:32 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 3:30 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Wendigo Park Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
Theft:
At 7:35 a.m., about $10 in cash, a W4 form, vehicle insurance cards and random mail were taken from a vehicle parked on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:38 a.m., a motor vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 169 and Harbor Heights Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:15 .m., a motor vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of County Road 63 and Lake Street in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10 a.m., a report of employee theft at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:38 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:08 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
School bus stop arm:
At 4:13 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. A verbal warning was issued to the suspect.
School bus stop arm:
At 4:32 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 4:37 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an undisclosed site in the county. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a business on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested for obstructing with force and misdemeanor fifth degree assault while three other individuals were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct/brawling/fighting.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
Accident:
At 12:01 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 12:55 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 1:15 p.m., an individual on First Street in Keewatin reported being threatened. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:45 p.m., a report of a bottle of vodka being stolen from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 5:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Edgewater Avenue in rural Grand Rapids. The structure was a total loss and two dogs died in the incident.
Violation:
At 6:09 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sadie Street in Marble. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8:29 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 10:29 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
