Monday, June 15
Blight:
At 9:33 a.m., a blight order was issued on property on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 10:02 a.m., a “For Rent” sign valued at about $125 was taken from a yard on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 10:43 a.m., an unspecified number of mailboxes were reported damaged near the intersection of 16th Street NW and Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Do damage estimate was given.
Blight:
At 10:51 a.m., several trailer houses at a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids were cited for blight. The property owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 12:10 p.m., a theft of mail was reported at a residence on 21st Street NW in Grand Rapids. Over the counter medication and outdoor light bulbs with a total value of $36.82 were taken.
Fraud:
At 12:57 p.m., an individual on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids reported that somebody tried to open an account under his name for unemployment benefits. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:15 p.m., a report of theft of items from a vehicle at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 1:48 p.m., an individual on 10th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported that somebody tried to open an account under his name for unemployment benefits. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 2:46 p.m., a residence on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids was reported burglarized. Several items were taken. No value was given and there are suspects in the case.
Harassment:
At 7:30 p.m., a resident on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, June 16
Traffic:
At 8:43 a.m., a woman was pulled over for alleged speeding on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. It was learned that the driver was pregnant and allegedly using drugs. The case is under investigation.
Text/drive:
At 10:19 a.m., an individual was cited for texting while driving at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.
Found property:
At 11:20 a.m., two mountain bikes and a scooter were reported found in the area of First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. It was reported the items had been there about two weeks.
Trespass:
At 12:30 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and items were located inside a purse. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:31 p.m., the theft of food was reported from a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The adult female was cited for shoplifting and served a no trespass order.
Theft:
At 5:34 p.m., a resident at a facility on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids reported the theft of $2. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, june 17
Harassment:
At 8:38 a.m., a harassment report was received from Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:35 a.m., an individual was cited for a blight violation at a residence on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 9:05 p.m., a resident on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids reported being scammed out of $1. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 10:07 p.m., a report of a female juvenile runaway from a facility on Old Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was received. The juvenile was located and transported back to the facility.
Thursday, June 18
Gas drive off:
At 8:05 a.m., a gas drive off was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and said card malfunctioned in gas pump. He agreed to return to pay.
Accident:
At 9:35 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and no charges were filed.
Violation of harassment order:
At 10:22 a.m., a violation of a harassment order was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 11:55 a.m., an assault report was received from Old Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:42 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the area of the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed.
Gas drive off:
At 1:01 p.m., a gas drive off was reported at a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident”
At 1:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
Theft:
At 3:02 p.m., an individual was caught shoplifting $11.04 worth of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids and was cited for misdemeanor trespass and shoplifting.
friday, June 19
Gas drive off:
At 7:58 a.m., a gas station on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids reported a gas drive off of $29.38. A dark gray truck pulling a boat left the gas station at 8:10 p.m. the previous evening without paying for the gasoline. Registered owner was contacted.
Traffic:
At 11:42 a.m., an officer observed a motorist traveling northbound on Highway 38 North in Grand Rapids while holding a cell phone up to her right ear. The driver was stopped and cited for use of wireless communication while driving.
Domestic:
At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a domestic argument on NE Seventh Avenue in Grand Rapids. Male suspect had left the scene when officers arrived.
Abandoned vehicle:
At 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle parked on Hale Lake Pointe Road in Grand Rapids causing a traffic hazard. Vehicle was found to be unoccupied and later towed.
Saturday, June 20
Fight:
At 2:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a large fight at a restaurant on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. Several intoxicated people were involved.
Harassment:
At 9:33 p.m., officers responded to a facility on River Road in Grand Rapids for a report of harassment. Parties dispersed.
Sunday, June 21
Pan handler:
At 10:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids for a report of a pan-handler refusing to abide by private property laws.
Hit and run:
At 11:48 a.m., officers received a report of a hit and run that occurred the prior day on NW First Avenue in Grand Rapids. The unknown vehicle struck the drivers side front bumper causing minor damage on the 200 block of First Avenue NW.
Accident:
At 2:05 p.m., an officer was dispatched to an accident at Fourth Street and Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. Damage was minor and no injuries were reported.
Accident:
At 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to a crash at the intersection of NW Fifth Street and NW Seventh Avenue in Grand Rapids. The reporting party was traveling westbound when a vehicle came from the south and struck her driver side. Driver of the other car was found to be breathing but unconscious. Meds-1 Ambulance transported injured party to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital emergency room.
Accident:
At 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the roundabout on Crystal Lake Boulevard in Grand Rapids. Driver said she hit the curb. No injuries were reported. Vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
