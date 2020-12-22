TUESDAY, DEC. 8
Fatal accident:
At 10:11 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with a fatality occurred on Highway 169 in rural Hill City. One male victim died in the accident. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 4:45 p.m., an assault was reported by an individual on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
Theft:
At 1:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:41 p.m., it was reported that mail was taken at a site on Highway 6 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Explosives/weapons:
At 3:43 p.m., a report concerning explosives/weapons was received from County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 6:44 p.m., a report of child endangerment was received from an individual on Lake Street in Warba. The case is under investigation. One male was arrested on a warrant as a result of the incident.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
Threats:
At 12:22 p.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue in Calumet reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
At 7:37 a.m., a vehicle struck a deer on County Road 54 in rural Nashwauk with an individual in the vehicle being slightly injured.
Scam:
At 10:56 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:03 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 65 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 12:38 p.m., a hit and run incident that occurred at a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 1:25 p.m., an individual on Cimmaron Ridge Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 3:55 p.m., an assault was reported on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:58 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 4:46 p.m., an individual on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of child endangerment. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Theft:
At 1:32 p.m., a Nintendo switch was taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Otis Lane in rural Cohasset. No value was given.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Domestic assault:
At 2:06 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Maine Avenue East in Deer River. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 69 in rural Bovey.
Accident:
At 2:48 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:26 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Street SE and 10th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
Fraud:
At 3:19 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud.
Theft:
At 6:41 p.m., birch poles were taken from a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Accident:
At 10:48 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on County Road 19 was received.
Fraud:
At 11:20 a.m., an individual on Columbo Street in Marble reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 1:45 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported by an individual on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Weapon fire:
At 2:30 p.m., a report of gunfire at a residence on Highway 46 in rural Deer River was received. The case is under investigation as a gunshot was put into a ceiling.
Fraud:
At 2:55 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
