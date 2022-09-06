TUESDAY, AUG. 30
Fraud:
At9:58 a.m., an individual at a site on Basswood Road in rural Deer River reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 10:18 a,m., a runaway was reported from a site on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 10:20 a.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 11:24 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 11:30 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 11:48 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 12:25 p.m.,a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 12:38 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 1:52 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on County Road 162 in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 1:48 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Harris Town Road and Wendigo Park Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:18 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Legion Lane and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 2:38 p.m., a case of harassment was reported by an individual at a site on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 6:29 p.m., a report of a dirt bike being driven at a high rate of speed up and down Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was received. Nothing was located.
Accident:
At 6:35 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 6:54 p.m., a door at a residence on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Vehicle theft:
At 8:02 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 10:04 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Hillcrest Drive in Cohasset. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
Accident:
At 8:04 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 8:38 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a property on Clover Lane in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was advised and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 8:48 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 137 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 9:05 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Clover Lane in Grand Rapids. Someone will be hired to cut the grass as the owner of the property is deceased.
Blight:
At 9:09 a.m., a case of blight was identified at a site on Clover Lane in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 11:21 a.m., prescription drugs were reported taken from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Theft:
At 1:38 p.m., clothes were reported taken from a site in an undisclosed location of Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Accident:
At 1:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and First Street SE in Grand Rapids. An ambulance was not needed.
Fraud:
At 3:05 p.m., an individual at a site on County Road 26 in Northome reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle fire:
At 6:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. Officers and firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Disturbance:
At 6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:04 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a parking lot at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 8 p.m., an individual at a site on 14th Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Violation:
At 10:10 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at an undisclosed site in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 11:05 a.m., an individual at a site on County Road 342 in rural Bigfork reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:08 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Reilly Beach Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 2:58 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was reported from a site on County Road 62 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:52 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 65 in Swan River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:20 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 4:38 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an individual at a site on Highway 2 West in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 5:54 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 6:39 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
