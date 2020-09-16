The Law Report is compiled from daily and weekly incident reports provided by the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Disturbance:
At 3:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hawk Street in Deer River. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 4:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Theft:
At 9:16 a.m., a report of three juveniles taking candy and pop out of a vending machine located at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. The three suspects and their parents then met with police. No more information was available.
Drug complaint:
At 10:12 a.m., a report of possible drug activity at a business on Highway 2 in Swan River was reported. One male was cited in the incident.
Accident:
At 10:42 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 126 in Max. One individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Domestic:
At 11:31 a.m., a domestic assault was reported by an individual on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. In addition, a prescription drug was reported taken. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 3:15 p.m., it was reported that $12,000 was taken from a residence on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 7:58 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:09 p.m., a report was received of a motor vehicle in a ditch on Highway 169 between Taconite and Marble. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:35 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported when a vehicle struck a utility pole in the east alley near Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The driver then fled the area. No damage estimate was given and there is a suspect.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
Domestic:
At 1:05 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pinewood Circle in Grand Rapids.
Driving complaint:
At 4:49 a.m., it was reported that a vehicle was swerving on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake and that the vehicle also struck another vehicle. The female driver was located and arrested on multiple charges.
Domestic:
At 7:02 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 7:36 a.m., three signs were run over. One was located near the round about on Crystal Lake Boulevard while the other two were on the south side of Crystal Lake Boulevard. There is a suspect. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 9:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Otis Lane in Cohasset. A suspect was located and arrested in the incident.
Accident:
At 9:59 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Hawk Drive and Trout Lake Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 1:01 p.m., the theft of a vehicle from Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset was reported.
Theft:
At 1:02 p.m., credit/debit cards were reported stolen by an individual on Jessie Street in Marble.
Theft:
At 2:30 p.m., a theft that occurred more than a year ago at a site on North Beier Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 3:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:06 p.m., a theft at a site on County Road 39 in Deer River was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:59 p.m., a vehicle struck another vehicle on Highway 169 South in rural Grand Rapids and did not stop. The vehicle pulled over on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids and the driver was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.
Domestic:
At 5:12 p.m, a domestic assault was reported on Chase Lake Road in rural Deer River. The assault was unfounded but a male party was transported to detox with other charges against him pending.
Scam:
At 7:11 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam where a male sent naked photos of himself to a female who then demanded $50,000 or the photos would be posted online. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
ATV accident:
At 11:10 a.m., an all-terrain accident with injuries was reported on Highway 169 near Bovey. No more information was available.
Coronavirus:
At 12:24 a.m., a report was received that an employee of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was at work despite testing positive for Covid 19. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 1:55 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 6:06 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on County Road 129 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 9:17 p.m., the theft of a vehicle on Highway 38 in Bigfork was received. The vehicle was recovered on Gene Larson Road south of Bigfork.
Hit and run:
At 10:21 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
ATV accident:
At 10:23 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on County Road 337 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:49 a.m., an individual reported a vehicle stolen at an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 12:35 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 348 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 4:49 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 8:18 p.m., an individual at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported another person coughing on him. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
Theft:
At 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on West Johnson Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 10:23 a.m., a report of a vehicle being written on with a permanent marker while parked on Lakeview Street in Pengilly was received. No damage estimate was given.
Gas driveoff:
At 10:30 a.m., a gas driveoff at a business on Highway 65 in Nashwauk was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At noon, a motorcycle/car accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Second Street NE in Grand Rapids. Two individuals on the motorcycle complained of being hurt. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 12:20 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was reported by an individual on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that no violation was committed.
Accident:
At 2:58 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 West and County Road 63 in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 6:51 p.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported from an individual on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 7:06 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported in a parking lot on the River Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 8:08 p.m., an assault was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on Unger Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
Drug complaint:
At 10:35 a.m., received a complaint of a possible marijuana grow in the county. The case is under investigation.
Citation:
At 11:18 a.m., an owner of property on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids received a blight citation.
Domestic:
At 5:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle theft:
At 6:26 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Property damage:
At 9:48 a.m., a report of damage to property at the south boat landing on Bowstring Lake was received. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 10:39 a.m., an individual on Highway 38 in rural Deer River reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 12:02 p.m., an individual on North Hanson Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids reported domestic situations. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 7:42 p.m., damage to a motor vehicle on County Road 39 in rural Deer River was reported. No damage estimate was given.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
Domestic:
At 12:05 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:23 a.m., the theft of electrical wire from a site on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake was reported. No value was given.
Violation:
At 7:57 a.m., a school bus arm violation was reported in Third Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. One female was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Theft:
At 8:09 a.m., the theft of a political sign from a site on Evergreen Lane in Cohasset was reported. No value was given.
Domestic:
At 8:10 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 8:34 a.m., a theft at a site on Cherokee Road in rural Bovey was reported. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 8:59 a.m., an individual on Fern Street in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 12:46 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was reported by an individual on Second Avenue in Bovey. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 1:51 p.m., a report of a cash card fraud of $316 from an unknown source was reported by an individual on Deer Lake Lane in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:03 p.m., theft and damage to property on County Road 57 in rural Bovey was reported. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of County Road 63 and County Road 257 in Cohasset was reported. One individual was transported to Grand Itasca for medical assistance.
Threats:
At 4:58 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 7:10 p.m., a hit and run accident was reported in a parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was talked to.
Suspicious activity:
At 9:13 p.m., two individuals reported having guns pointed at them by two individuals near Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:08 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch along the River Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Hit and run:
At 1:37 p.m., a hit and run incident on Highway 38 in Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 2:42 a.m., a structure fire on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported. A garage and home were damaged in the fire with two vehicles in the garage destroyed. Law enforcement had to wake up the occupants of the home to remove them from possible harm.
Domestic:
At 6:15 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:05 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Davis Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Clearwater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 8:02 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 8:08 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
Escape/flight:
At 11:14 a.m., a driving and littering complaint on Highway 169 resulted to a suspect fleeing in a vehicle. The suspect was eventually arrested on multiple charges.
Theft:
At 12:27 p.m., a theft complaint on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids was received. The complaint was unfounded.
Accident:
At 1:37 p.m., a rollover with injuries on Malbay Road in Cohasset was received. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 4:01 p.m., a hit and run incident that occurred on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. There is a suspect.
Accident:
At 8:19 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 8:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 9:01 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Hit and run:
At 6:53 a.m., a hit and run incident was reported in a parking lot of a residence in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Sadie Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:33 a.m., a gas line was cut and a gas can with about $10 in gasoline was taken from a boat parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 10:39 a.m., an owner of property on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids received a blight elimination notice. The property will be monitored.
Harassment:
At 10:53 a.m., an individual on Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 3:12 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
