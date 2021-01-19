THURSDAY, JAN. 7
Theft:
At 11:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Little Sucker Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
Scam:
At 11:53 a.m., an individual on Byington Avenue in LaPrairie reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 4:02 p.m., two runaways from a group home on Highway 6 in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 4:05 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Hawk Street in Deer River.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
Mailboxes damaged:
At 9:52 a.m., it was reported that more than 30 mailboxes and West Deer Lake Road were hit with an object causing damage. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 10:59 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 46 in rural Deer River.
Fight:
At 3:31 p.m., a report of people fighting on Highway 46 in rural Deer River was received. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
Theft:
At 8:32 a.m., the theft of money from a site on Pipeline Road in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:44 a.m., three bullet holes were reported found in a residence in the Pokegama Lake area. Damage estimate is about $400.
Accident:
At 11:45 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and Squirrel Keepers Road.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
Accident:
At 5:28 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 65 in Swan River.
Vehicle theft:
At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Highway 6 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 1:59 p.m., an individual on Ottum Avenue in Bigfork reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 2:47 p.m., property damage was reported on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:38 p.m., property damage including a juvenile disturbance was reported on County Road 118 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:10 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 8 in rural Bovey.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Domestic:
At 6:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Cohasset.
Vehicle theft:
At 7:52 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Kreklow Road in Goodland.
Theft:
At 8:32 a.m., a check was reported taken from a drop box at a complex on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 8:34 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 9:23 a.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on West Shore Lane in Pengilly. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At noon, property damage was reported on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 3:22 p.m., an individual on Brookside Lane in Cohasset reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:20 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:55 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Officer injured:
At 8:55 p.m., a report was received that an officer was injured on Shallow Lake Lane in Warba. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
Officer injured:
At 9:44 a.m., it was reported that an officer was injured by a dog bite during training on 16th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 12:12 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 3:28 p.m., an individual on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 3:31 p.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:30 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 5:43 p.m., a harassment case was reported by an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:40 p.m., the theft of merchandise at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. A suspect was apprehended in the incident.
Domestic:
At 8:42 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Assault:
At 2:55 a.m., an assault was reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. A pipe and a gun were reported to be involved. An officer was injured in the incident when hit in the head with a pipe and was transported to the hospital. Accident:
At 12:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:28 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 29th Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 2:19 p.m., an individual on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:15 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:56 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:57 p.m., the theft of $80.71 worth of items from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. One female was cited for shoplifting.
Accident:
At 4:08 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 8 and the Scenic Highway. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:18 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and County Road 50 in rural Bovey.
Theft:
At 6:03 p.m., two uncooperative shoplifters were reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 10:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Sparrow Street in Deer River. No more information was available.
Assault:
At an unspecified time on Hillcrest Drive in Grand Rapids, officers were called to assault event with fleeing suspects. Several assaults were involved in the incident with at least one man arrested.
Child endangerment:
At an unspecified time and date, it was reported that a two-year-old child was found outside barely clothed and laying in snow on Silverwood Avenue in Marble. The father was located with no shoes on, frost bitten feet and in a state of intoxication. The child was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.